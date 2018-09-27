May Schools Interviewer Asking if She Turns to Husband for Political Advice

The interviewer, who happened to be the Conservative Party's deputy chair James Cleverly, decided to explore the power couple’s relations and enquired if Philip May was a "sounding board" for ideas. The prime minister, dealing with a painful divorce between the UK and the EU, fired back, slamming the fellow party member for sexism.

UK Prime Theresa May dismantled statements that her husband Philip, to whom she’s been married for nearly 40 years, plays a role in her "decision-making process." The Tory’s deputy chair, James Cleverly, pressed her with this enquiry in a recent interview for the Parliament’s magazine “The House,” but got “ a very firm reply, not angry, but unambiguous and clear,” as he described it.

“No, he’s got his own job, I’ve got my job. We talk about local campaigning, what ward to canvass but he’s not part of any wider process,” she told the fellow politician, also slamming him for posing the question in the first place.

May confronted him: “Whether if I was a male Prime Minister, you would have asked the same question about their wife?”

“I don’t just challenge you, because you reference what is out there. I am I just raising the question as to whether actually there are those out there who think that because it’s a female prime minister, therefore there must be a man somewhere,” she told Cleverly, contemplating on the difficulties women in politics face.

“Women in politics receive a particular type of nasty and often violent misogyny online, we discuss this effect this has on recruiting women and whether it is a distraction to her personally,” she stated.

Her fierce reaction got a mixed response on Twitter. Some suggested it had nothing to do with gender.

Others suspected some conspiracy behind the couple’s relationship and didn’t seem to believe her independence at all.

There were those who named some outsourced advisers to May beside her husband.

​Philip May, who was predicted to have a bright political future during his days at Oxford University, but eventually pursued a career in finance, is reportedly the UK’s variant of Ivanka Trump for the role he allegedly plays in government.