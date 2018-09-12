Nearly Three-Quarters of UK Citizens Believe Brexit Talks Going Badly – Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The vast majority of UK nationals believe that negotiations on the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union are falling flat, a fresh YouGov poll showed on Wednesday.

"There is an overwhelming perception that the Brexit negotiations are not turning out well. In our most recent tracker, 73% of the public thought the negations were going badly, including majorities of both Remainers and Leavers, and both Tory and Labour supporters. Only 22% of people now think that it is likely that a deal will be struck in time for Britain to leave the EU in March 2019," a statement on the poll’s results said.

Fifty-five percent of Britons believed that Brussels has had a more advantageous position in the talks, around a quarter thought there have been concessions on both sides, and only 2 percent felt the United Kingdom had the upper hand in the negotiations.

"However, these deeply negative judgments are not placed wholly at Theresa May’s door. Four in ten (42%) respondents think that any other leader would have done just as badly as May, compared to just over a quarter (27%) who believe someone else could have done better," the statement said.

At the same time, just 22 percent of respondents thought that another leader would secure a better Brexit deal, while 54 percent believed that an alternative leader "would not be able to do any better in the time available."

The poll was carried out on September 4-5 among 1,628 adults.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in 2016, but the vote left the country divided almost equally into Remainers and Brexiteers. The Brexit negotiations officially kicked off in June 2017 and are expected to be completed by the end of March 2019.