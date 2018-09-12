United Europe Has Become an Unavoidable Force in World Trade - Juncker

During his annual address to the EU Parliament, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has underscored that "the EU must become more of a global player", adding that the block should be "more independent in defense."

In his State of the EU address to the bloc's Parliament, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker specifically stressed that "united Europe has become an unavoidable force in world trade."

He also said that the EU welcomes UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Chequers proposals on Brexit "to start close partnership via a free trade agreement."

Juncker stressed that Brussels respects the UK's decision to withdraw from the EU but that "we regret Brexit deeply."

Juncker Vows to Add to UK's "Orderly" Exit From EU

"The EU asks the UK government to understand that leaving EU means losing privileges, not getting parts of single market," Juncker pointed out.

He pledged that the EU will do its its best to avoid hard border in Ireland, saying that "it is Brexit that makes the border more visible, not the EU."

Juncker underscored that Britain will never be "an ordinary third country for the EU" and that the UK will always be a close partner of Brussels "in economic and security terms."

The EU will work day and night to ensure orderly British withdrawal from the bloc, according to Juncker.

International Role of Euro Should Be Increased — Juncker

He also urged the EU to promote the international role of the euro, referring to recent events which he said showed "a need to deepen the EU's monetary union and capital markets union."

"It is strange that the EU pays energy bills in dollars when only two percent come from the United States," Juncker said, singling out a "ridiculous" situation when EU airlines buy planes in dollar prices.

In this vein, completing economic and monetary union is a priority task to promote the euro as the world currency, according to him.

Earlier, EU spokesman Margaritis Schinas said that Juncker knows that it is a "critical" moment to prepare Europe for a world in which President Donald Trump's United States is an unpredictable foreign policy friend and a protectionist trade rival."

Juncker's speech comes amid calls to decrease the use of the US dollar in energy contracts, diminishing Washington's financial influence.