Register
16:53 GMT +312 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    GDP

    UK Economy Picks Up Speed Ahead of Brexit With Solid Wage, GDP Growth

    © Sputnik / Alexei Filippov
    Business
    Get short URL
    101

    The British economy is booming, defying Brexit-related concerns once again, economists say, due to a robust expansion in the labor market, stronger consumer sentiment, and improvements in foreign trade.

    Kristian Rouz — The UK economy posted a robust yearly expansion in the 12 months up to this past July despite Brexit-related uncertainly and alarmist sentiments among the Remain camp. UK wages rose at their quickest pace in roughly three years, while the jobless rate dropped to a 40-year low amid the ongoing expansion in the manufacturing sector and export-oriented industries.

    According to a report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the British economy rose 0.6 percent in the three months to July compared to 0.4 percent over the previous period. Officials said a pickup in consumer activity and gains in the construction sector contributed to the expansion.

    READ MORE: Former Brexit Secretary David Davis Doubts Chequers Plan Will Fly — Reports

    Additionally, wages excluding bonuses rose 2.9 percent, outpacing the previously forecasted 2.4 percent appreciation. Meanwhile, salaries with bonuses rose just 2.6 percent — while slightly lower, this figure nonetheless exceeded earlier predictions.

    "These are great figures and suggest there is still life in the UK economy despite all the negative political headlines and the pressures faced by the household sector," James Knightley of the Canary Wharf branch of the Dutch bank ING said.

    The ONS also said service sector output expanded 0.3 percent between May and July, construction grew 0.5 percent while manufacturing output ticked up 0.1 percent. Officials said this ongoing across-the-board expansion supports the Bank of England's (BoE) plans to continue its normalization of monetary conditions.

    READ MORE: 'I'm Afraid the Party Will Chuck Her': UK PM May Face Coup Within Days — Reports

    The BoE could potentially hike its base interest rates from the current 0.75 percent to 1.00 percent by the yearend.

    "Despite all the doom and gloom surrounding the economy, the toxic political backdrop and Brexit uncertainty, Britain is supposedly booming, based on July data," Knightley stressed.

    The ONS also observed a solid improvement in the UK's foreign trade balance. The goods deficit greatly narrowed over the reporting period, falling to its five-month low of £10.0 bln. The total UK trade deficit decreased to £3.4 bln from £4.7 bln. Non-inflation adjusted deficit dropped £2 bln — to £2.5 bln, the ONS said.

    This happened due to an increase in the exports of British services and goods amid favorable currency rates and a receptive international environment.

    "Remarkably, this is the fourth best monthly trade balance figure in the past 20 years with the real encouragement being that it was caused by a jump in exports rather than purely slower imports," ING's Knightley said.

    ONS officials pointed out the labor market is ‘robust', saying job openings hit their record-highest — and mirroring the US job market trends — with a total of 833,000 vacancies currently open across the UK.

    The ONS' report stirred a celebration among hardline Tories and avid Brexiteers, who reiterated their message that gloomy economic projections, which have been dubbed 'Project Fear', have failed to become reality.

    However, some experts are still not convinced the British economy will keep the momentum going into the autumn.

    "The long hot summer could give way to a stormy autumn, as Brexit-related uncertainty leads businesses to defer major investment decisions and subdued real wage growth weighs on consumer spending," John Hawksworth of PwC said.

    READ MORE: Ex-UK Foreign Secretary Warns MPs Against Blocking PM May's Chequers Brexit Deal

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (2R) sits next to British Prime Minister Theresa May (3R) during a meeting of the cabinet at the Prime Minister's country retreat Chequers near the village of Ellesborough in Buckinghamshire, northwest of London, on August 31, 2016.
    © AFP 2018 / Stefan Rousseau
    UK Tories Cannot Agree on a 'Joint Position Vis-à-Vis the European Union' – Prof
    Nonetheless, ONS officials said the gains in wages have outpaced inflation for several consecutive months, likely suggesting an ongoing expansion in consumer demand and services sector. Additionally, a higher labor participation rate, at 75.5 percent compared to 73.3 percent a year earlier, points to likely ongoing gains in household disposable incomes.

    READ MORE: London Rejects Plans for EU Staff at UK Ports Amid Hard Border Brexit Fears

    While Brexit is still several months away and due in March 2019, macroeconomic data suggest the UK has weathered the storm of political risks and investment shocks of the past two years since the referendum. In this light, a Brexit recession or excessive market volatility in case of a 'no-deal' Brexit is now deemed highly unlikely. 

    Tags:
    wages, GDP growth, Brexit, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse