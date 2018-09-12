Register
14:08 GMT +312 September 2018
    British Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union (Brexit Minister) David Davis

    Former Brexit Secretary David Davis Doubts Chequers Plan Will Fly - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / JOHN THYS
    0 21

    Davis resigned earlier this year in protest of Theresa May's Chequers plan and wider Brexit strategy, insisting she was willing to give away too much in negotiations with Brussels.

    The Union Jack (bottom) and the European Union flag are seen flying, at the border of Gibraltar with Spain, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 27, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU Brexit referendum
    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    EU Could Respond Negatively to May's Chequers Plan on Brexit - UK Politician
    Former Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Wednesday he does not think UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Chequers proposals will form the basis of an eventual deal with the EU, suggesting a new approach is needed. 

    He also said he expects the UK government to be in a "different place" on Brexit after the upcoming Salzburg meeting. 

    READ MORE: United Europe Has Become an Unavoidable Force in World Trade — Juncker

    Davis’ remarks follow EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier slamming the Chequers plan as “not workable”, effectively killing off any hopes of the proposals being used in a post-Brexit trade arrangement between Britain and the EU. 

    Commenting on whether or not May should resign, Davis said she should stay as PM as Britain needs "stability", downplaying reports that a leadership challenge by Tory rebels is imminent. 

    "I disagree with her on one issue — and it's this issue — and she should stay in place because we need stability and we need decent government." 

    In another indication that May's position may be safe, Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg, a staunch Brexiteer, said although the prime minister's policy on Brexit needs to be changed, she still has his support.

    "The policy needs to be changed but I am supporting the person. Theresa May has enormous virtues, she is a fantastically dutiful prime minister and she has my support — I just want her to change one item of policy," Mogg told reporters on Wednesday. 

    Britain’s Foreign Minister, Jeremy Hunt said that a risk of a no deal Brexit is rising.
    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    Chequers Brexit Deal 'Would Be a Disaster' for UK - Political Commentator
    Although the UK a hard Brexit is looking increasingly likely, with the UK set to leave the EU in a matter of months, Barnier recently forecast a deal to be reached within the next six to eight weeks.

    Markets and currency traders reacted well to his comments, with the British Pound strengthening in most major currency pairs as a result. 

    READ MORE: 'I'm Afraid the Party Will Chuck Her': UK PM May Face Coup Within Days – Reports

    Tags:
    trade, negotiations, Brexit, European Union, David Davis, Theresa May, Michel Barnier, Salzburg, Brussels, United Kingdom
    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Votre message a été envoyé!
