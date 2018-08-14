Register
22:05 GMT +314 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Soros Fund Management Chairman George Soros testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington (File)

    Viktor's Victory: How Hungarian PM Orban Sent Soros' Foundation Packing

    © AP Photo / Kevin Wolf
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 50

    American billionaire George Soros is in retreat in Hungary. The famous investor and founder of Open Society Foundations network comprising of 40 offices across the world is about to complete the withdrawal of his office from Budapest.

    It appears that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has won a war of words with Hungarian-born American billionaire and investor George Soros as the latter's Open Society Foundations is expected to complete the relocation of its Budapest office to Berlin on August 31.

    "The decision by Soros' New York-based foundation to uproot its Budapest office and move to Berlin — an echo of its effective expulsion from Russia in 2015 — was a wrenching one," writes The Jerusalem Post, citing Csaba Csontos, a spokesperson for the magnate's Open Society Foundations.

    Soros and Orban crossed swords in April 2017 when the Hungarian government passed a law targeting the billionaire-founded Central European University (CEU) in the country. The legislation obliged foreign accredited universities to provide educational services in the countries of their origin. Still, while the Budapest-based CEU was accredited in the US it has never provided any educational services in this country.

    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations leaves after his speech entitled How to save the European Union as he attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Analyst Explains Why Time is Running Out for Soros
    Almost simultaneously, Hungary's ruling party Fidesz kicked off a nationwide campaign "National Consultation 2017" over Brussels' migration policies and apparently controversial political activities by Soros-related non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

    In response, Soros accused Orban of establishing nothing short of a "mafia state," while the Hungarian prime minister quickly retorted by saying that "the only network which operates in mafia ways… in Hungary is the Soros network."

    "This is a declaration of war, no doubt," Orban told a national radio station on June 2, 2017.

    The Hungarian prime minister has repeatedly lambasted George Soros for allegedly meddling in the country's domestic affairs and supporting illegal immigration. Orban's Fidesz party has accused the American investor of promoting a special "plan" to flood Europe with refugees. However, Orban is not the only politician who has cast doubt on the billionaire's philanthropic activities.

    Hungarian-American investor George Soros (File)
    © AP Photo / Ferdinand Ostrop
    UKIP MEP on Bannon's Right-Wing Initiative for Europe: 'It's Good Somebody Wants to Stand Up to Soros'
    In 2015, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office banned Open Society Foundations and its affiliates in the country citing national security issues. In July 2017, the Israeli Foreign Ministry subjected Soros to harsh criticism over what it called "continuously undermining Israel's democratically elected governments by funding organizations that defame the Jewish state."

    In February 2018, the so called "Stop Soros" bill was introduced in Hungary's unicameral National Assembly, the country's parliament. The bill envisioned banning NGOs that encourage migration and criminalizing unauthorized assistance to illegal immigrants.

    On June 20, the bill was passed by the parliament. The move came as no surprise given the fact that the right-wing Fidesz party has a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly.

    Mounting pressure from the Hungarian government finally sent Soros' Budapest-based NGO packing. In May 2018, Open Society Foundations announced that it would close its headquarters in the Hungarian capital and move to Berlin.

    "The government of Hungary has denigrated and misrepresented our work and repressed civil society for the sake of political gain, using tactics unprecedented in the history of the European Union," Patrick Gaspard, president of the Open Society Foundations, stressed.

    George Soros maintained a presence in Budapest from 1984 to 2018. Still, it appears that the magnate is not going to give up: "It is important to emphasize that although we will be based in Berlin, we will not be abolishing our support for the region," said Peter Nizak, the head of the OSF Central Eastern Europe Program, as quoted by Deutsche Welle. 

    Related:

    UKIP MEP Welcomes Bannon's Right-Wing Initiative 'to Stand Up to Soros'
    'Soros Brilliant, But Evil': Bannon to Rival Open Society Foundations in Europe
    Soros-Backed Group Emerges to Fight Trump’s SCOTUS Pick
    Economic Doomsday? Why Soros is Betting Against Trump's Recovery Plan
    Soros Buys Xiaomi Shares Amid Trade War Between US and China - Reports
    Tags:
    NGOs, refugee crisis, national security, migration, Fidesz Party, Central European University (CEU), Open Society Foundations, Viktor Orban, George Soros, Hungary, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse