Register
21:32 GMT +303 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during press conference in the Parliament building in Budapest

    National Consultation: Hungarian PM Orban Seeking Ways to 'Stop' Brussels, Soros

    © Sputnik/ Sergei Guneev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 14920

    Viktor Orban has kicked off a nationwide campaign "National Consultation 2017" by sending questionnaires dubbed "Let's stop Brussels!" Orban is also continuing his fight against George Soros' influence in Hungary, RIA Novosti political analyst Vladimir Ardayev noted in his recent op-ed.

    Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015.
    © REUTERS/ Laszlo Balogh
    Europe's Migrant Crisis Deepens as Hungary Deploys Shipping Containers in Camps
    Budapest has kicked off a nationwide campaign aimed at reducing Brussels' influence on the nation: a questionnaire dubbed "Let's stop Brussels!" has been recently sent out to the Hungarian public.

    The questionnaire consists of six questions about how to deal with EU policies, including the most controversial issues — the refugee crisis and the activities of foreign nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in the country.

    The beginning of the campaign, entitled "National Consultation 2017," coincided with a wave of protests which took place in Budapest on Sunday, RIA Novosti political analyst Vladimir Ardayev highlighted in his article Monday.

    "Several thousand people took to the streets in the center of the Hungarian capital in support of the Central European University [CEU], run by George Soros' [Open Society] Foundations. This educational institution will be closed if the parliament adopts new amendments to the law on education," Ardayev elaborated.

    Turkish flag
    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    'EU is a Christian Union': Erdogan Explains Why Turkey Can't Join the Bloc for Half a Century
    CEU was founded by George Soros back in 1991.

    Speaking to state-owned Kossuth Radio last Friday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that CEU had violated regulations in awarding its diplomas. Orban underscored that the institution was enjoying an unfair advantage over other Hungarian universities.

    The crux of the matter is that CEU's diplomas are accepted in both Hungary and the United States.

    "There is competition among universities and it is inexplicable why we should put our own universities at a disadvantage […] while securing an unfair advantage for the foreign university," Orban told the state-run radio as quoted by Deutsche Welle.

    "Cheating is cheating," Orban said, "Hungary is a sovereign country, it supports knowledge in all cases but does not tolerate cheating. Not even a billionaire can stand above the law, therefore this university must also obey the law."

    Billionaire financier George Soros
    © AP Photo/ Kin Cheung
    Enough is Enough: European Governments Move Against Soros NGOs
    The Orban government is seeking to adopt a bill that would require foreign universities with branches in Hungary to have a campus in their country of origin, the media outlet explained.

    If passed, the legislation will force the Soros-backed CEU out of the country, since the institution does not meet the new requirement.

    Commenting on the matter, Ardayev remarked that back in the 1980s then opposition national conservative Fidesz party received support from Soros' foundation, while Orban, the present leader of the party, got an Open Society grant himself in 1989 to study politics at Oxford University.

    In response to Orban's initiative thousands of students took to the streets Sunday while "over 1,000 cognitive scientists, including 2 Nobel Laureates, have signed a letter to Hungarian authorities calling on the government to withdraw the proposed legislation and maintain academic freedom and scientific excellence," CEU's official site reads.

    Ardayev called attention to the fact that currently Hungary hosts more than 60 NGOs funded by Soros.

    "[Hungary's] law enforcement authorities accuse them [Soros-funded NGOs] of assisting illegal migrants to enter Hungary and obtain refugee status. In January, the Hungarian government announced its intention to expel all the Soros-funded NGOs [from the country]," the Russian political analyst said.

    Orban is well-known for his anti-migration views. Speaking at the recent Malta conference, the Hungarian prime minister dubbed the EU's refugee policy a "Trojan horse of terrorism."

    Earlier, in February, Viktor Orban attacked Soros in his annual state of the nation speech.

    "Large-bodied predators are swimming here in the waters. This is the trans-border empire of George Soros, with tons of money and international heavy artillery… It is causing trouble… that they are trying secretly, and with foreign money, to influence Hungarian politics," Orban said.

    U.S. President Barack Obama tours the Acropolis in Athens, Greece November 16, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Kevin Lamarque
    Tables Turned: Have Obama and Soros Hacked Foreign Elections?
    Ardayev noted that Orban also announced in his speech that Hungary was ready to accept residents of Western European countries affected by the policy of "multiculturalism."

    "Christians forced to leave their countries will find here the Europe they lost at home," he said.

    Orban's stance on the Soros-funded University has prompted fierce criticism from the European left-leaning mainstream media.

    The Guardian published an op-ed by Cas Mudde, associate professor in the School of Public and International Affairs (SPIA) at the University of Georgia, who went even so far as to claim that "the EU has tolerated Viktor Orban for too long."

    "The time of accommodating Orban must end now. It has failed. It has not moderated him, as EPP leaders continue to claim," Mudde insisted, "The struggle over CEU is not just about that unique university, it is about all universities, and it is about liberal democracy."

    "If we don't take a stand now, we will be fighting similar measures in Poland and other countries soon," the US scholar warned.

    Related:

    Soros-Backed Watchdogs Make Every Effort to Throw Sand in Trump's Gears
    At Long Last US Congressmen Turn Spotlight on Soros' Controversial Activities
    Soros' Ideology Exposed: A Post-Modern, Post-Family, Post-Border New World Order
    Time to 'Drain the Swamp': Will Soros Find Himself Behind Bars?
    Over 9,000 People Sign Petition Urging Trump to Expel Soros From US
    Tags:
    NGO, protests, demonstrations, Fidesz, European Union, Viktor Orban, George Soros, Hungary, Poland, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok