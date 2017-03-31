Hungarian Prime Minister Calls EU Migrants Policy 'Trojan Horse of Terrorism'

© REUTERS/ Laszlo Balogh Europe's Migrant Crisis Deepens as Hungary Deploys Shipping Containers in Camps

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Hungarian politician also warned of "a dominant Muslim presence in western Europe in even the lifetime of our generation."

"[M]igration turned out to be the Trojan horse of terrorism," Orban was quoted as saying by The Financial Times newspaper.

Orban is well-known for sharp criticism of EU migration policy, in particular regarding the migrant quota system, which envisages the relocation of 160,000 asylum seekers across the bloc within two years. According to Orban, immigration is one of the major threats to the status quo.

In 2015, Hungary built the first border fence to prevent illegal crossings. In late February, Budapest announced construction of the second fence on border with Serbia.