Israel Accuses Soros of 'Continuously Undermining Democratically Elected Gov'ts'

"No gain can come from such a campaign recalling the historic lesson," Israeli envoy Yossi Amrani said earlier.
"Israel deplores any expression of anti-Semitism in any country and stands with Jewish communities everywhere in confronting this hatred," the Israeli Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Emmanuel Nahshon, said in a statement, commenting on the ambassador's criticism.
However, the ministry harshly criticized George Soros himself echoing the statements by Hungarian officials.
"In no way was the statement meant to delegitimize criticism of George Soros, who continuously undermines Israel’s democratically elected governments by funding organizations that defame the Jewish state and seek to deny it the right to defend itself," the foreign ministry said.
In March, the Hungarian government proposed amendments to the national law on higher education. On April 10, Hungarian President Janos Ader signed the amendments that could result in closure of the CEU. The move has resulted in mass protests in Budapest, solidarity actions in other states, as well as a number of critical statements made by EU officials.
The university opposed the decision of Ader to sign the amendments, adding that it continued to "pursue all available legal remedies." The CEU also called on the Hungarian authorities to find a way that would allow the university to stay in Budapest without violating the country's laws. However, Orban said there's no threat of university's closure.
