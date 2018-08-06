Finland Ready to Host Meeting Between Russian, US Lawmakers – Finnish Official

HELSINKI (Sputnik) – Finland is ready to host a meeting between Russian and US lawmakers if needed, head of the Finnish parliamentary Defense Committee Ilkka Kanerva told Sputnik on Monday.

"We are ready to host such a meeting if needed. But of course, everyone understands that a great preparatory work is needed for organization of the event," Kanerva said.

After his meeting with Russian parliamentarians earlier in the day, US Senator Rand Paul told reporters that Russian and US lawmakers had agreed to consider holding a bilateral meeting between mutual parliamentary committees on international affairs.

The dialogue between Moscow and Washington was revived this summer. On June 8, Chief of Russia's General Staff Valery Gerasimov met with US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford in the Finnish city of Vantaa.

On July 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump met in the Finnish capital of Helsinki, where they discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral and international relations.