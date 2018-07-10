Register
14:08 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Nigel Farage, United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) member and MEP waits for the start of a debate on the last European Summit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 26, 2016.

    Nigel Farage Warns He’ll Return As UKIP Leader If Brexit Betrayal Not Reversed

    © REUTERS / Vincent Kessler
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Nigel Farage has remained a staunch Brexiteer and Eurosceptic despite standing down as leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) after Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016.

    UKIP’s most successful leader warned on Tuesday he’ll have “no choice” but to return to frontline British politics if the government doesn’t cease its efforts to betray Brexit. 

    Farage issued the warning in an article published in The Telegraph, in which he applauded Boris Johnson and David Davis for resigning from UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet over their contrasting approaches to Brexit.

    READ MORE: Anti-EU Politician Joins Snapchat, Set to Hire PR Firm to Challenge UK PM May

    “My own red line is that if Article 50 is suspended or delayed, I will have no choice but to resume campaigning in all parts of the United Kingdom. In March 2019, the current leader of UKIP, Gerard Batten, will reach the end of his term in office. Unless Brexit is back on track by then, I will have to seriously consider putting my name forward to return as Ukip leader,” Farage wrote.

    “I never thought I would say that again, but the government’s sell-out leaves me with no choice. The latest Brexit betrayal must be reversed.”

    Furthermore, the ex-UKIP leader revealed he never had political ambitions, but had to do something about the UK’s membership of the EU, which he considered to be having a detrimental effect on Brits and pushed him to join UKIP.

    He also launched a direct attack against PM May, insisting she had “promised a lot and delivered very little,” and said she was “probably the worst home secretary in living memory.”

    A UK Independence Party (UKIP) rosette (File)
    © AFP 2018 / CHRIS J RATCLIFFE
    Brexit Transition Deal is 'Total Betrayal' by UK Government - Deputy UKIP Leader
    If Farage did return as UKIP’s leader, it would be the third time he has done so. After resigning from the leadership in the aftermath of successful Brexit referendum in mid-2016, Farage continued to serve as an MEP, and shrugged off numerous calls for him to return as leader.

    Support for UKIP has nosedived in recent years, in both parliamentary and council elections, in part due to Farage’s absence, but mainly because the party is considered to be no longer relevant, as Brexit – the party’s ultimate goal – was already in motion.

    However, as PM May is seemingly attempting to “betray” Brexit by potentially delaying Article 50 or keeping the UK in the EU single market and customs union, a UKIP revival could be on the cards.

    READ MORE: UKIP Plans to Tackle Brexit Challenges, Violent Crime, Housing Shortages

    Related:

    UKIP MEP on Brexit Future: 'One of the Biggest Betrayals' in UK History
    UKIP Plans to Tackle Brexit Challenges, Violent Crime, Housing Shortages
    Removal of Set Brexit Date Is Attempt to Reverse Referendum Outcome – UKIP Head
    'Betrayal': UKIP Founder Explains Reasons Behind House of Lords' Brexit Decision
    Support for Ireland's Exit From EU May Grow Amid Brexit Talks - UKIP Lawmaker
    Tags:
    Article 50, election, Brexit, UK Government, UK Independence Party (UKIP), European Union, Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok