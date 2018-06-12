Register
21:10 GMT +312 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    UKIP

    UKIP Plans to Tackle Brexit Challenges, Violent Crime, Housing Shortages

    © Photo: Jennifer Jane Mills
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Suliman Mulhem
    0 40

    An upcoming by-election in the London constituency of Lewisham East will see candidates compete to win over voters and claim the seat for their party. David Kurten, who is a member of the London Assembly for the UK Independence Party (UKIP), spoke to Sputnik about the June 14 by-election and outlined his policies.

    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, seen here at the Glastonbury Festival this summer, has reiterated that he is opposed to a second referendum.
    © REUTERS / Dylan Martinez
    Labour Voters 'May Abandon Party' at the Next UK Election Because of Brexit
    Triggered by the resignation of Heidi Alexander, it will be only the second by-election since last year’s general election, providing UKIP with an opportunity to regain a presence in the House of Commons.

    Meanwhile, the Tories are hoping to gain this seat to strengthen their minority government, but polling currently lists Labour’s candidate as favorite to win the seat.

    READ MORE: DUP Threatens to End Support for UK Government Over Brexit Customs Proposal

    Discussing his proposals for the constituency and his party’s national policies with Sputnik reporter Suliman Mulhem, David Kurten said serving as a member of the London Assembly for two years has given him a good understanding of local issues.

    Brexit

    Unsurprisingly, Brexit remains a key matter of interest for Britain’s most Eurosceptic party, and Mr. Kurten insisted that UKIP is the only party which “stands for a true Brexit,” and said the UK should entirely leave the EU customs union and single market.

    “Brexit is the number one priority for the nation. The people of the United Kingdom voted for a full Brexit in the referendum. Theresa May wants to keep us in a ‘customs partnership’ without end, which will keep us entangled in EU red tape and regulations for years to come and unable to enjoy the freedom and prosperity which Brexit will bring,” he said.

    READ MORE: Defeat in Upcoming Brexit Vote Could Remove May From Office – Ex-PM Gordon Brown

    A pro-remain supporter of Britain staying in the EU, holds up an EU flag whilst taking part in an anti-Brexit protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London (File)
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Business Leaders Ask May for Clarity on UK-EU Trade Relations After Brexit
    He also noted that the Labour Party’s candidate for Lewisham East wants to keep the UK locked in the customs union and the single market, which he described as “a betrayal of the British people” and urged the electorate to “vote UKIP to reject Tory/Labour fake Brexit.”

    With regard to the challenges of leaving the EU, Mr. Kurten said the UK’s education system needs to be adapted to tackle skill shortages.

    “As we leave the EU, we need to become self-sufficient in skills. Different children have different aptitudes, interests and talents, and thrive in different settings. UKIP wants grammar and technical schools in every borough and district so that no child is held back. For children who prefer technical or vocational leaning, we would allow them to start a Level 1 Apprenticeship from age 14.”

    He proceeded to call for bursaries for nursing and midwifery students to be “re-introduced with urgency” and said UKIP would pay off the tuition fees of graduates who studied STEM degrees if they go on to work in a related field in the UK.

    Crime & Policing

    The growing issue of violent crime in major cities throughout Britain, especially London, has pushed the matter of policing and law enforcement back into the limelight, with vicious attacks regularly making headlines.

    CCTV footage of a scooter gang stealing handbags from a designer shop in west London
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    Met Police Deploy New Tactics to Fight Surge in London Moped Crime
    Experts, politicians and ex-police chiefs have attributed this worrying trend to austerity measures and budget cuts to police forces by the conservatives. The Tory government has dismissed these claims and has made no indication it plans to reverse these budget cuts anytime soon.

    Mr. Kurten said his party would immediately overturn these cuts in the interest of public safety, putting some 20,000 police officers back on the streets.

    “On the doorsteps, people are very worried about the surge in violent crime which has made London more dangerous than New York for the first time ever. UKIP are the only party which will end Tory/Labour politically correct policing. Theresa May and Sadiq Khan both wanted a reduction in stop-and-search, which is an effective tool to tackle violent crime,” Mr. Kurten said.

    He also warned that a “huge amount” of police time is being wasted on “trivial” incidents, such as apparent hate crimes, claiming that such incidents are being prioritized over more serious crimes.

    “UKIP would increase targeted stop and search to tackle violent knife and gun crime, and we want police to be focused on dealing with real crime, not hurt feelings on the internet.”

    Housing Crisis

    Property shortages and exorbitant prices throughout the capital have made home ownership nothing more than a dream for most Londoners, and although the Tory government is rolling out plans to build “affordable accommodation,” UKIP believes the issue also needs to be addressed by controlling and reducing demand.

    Specifically, UKIP plans to achieve this by stemming the “uncontrolled” flow of migrants into the UK.

    “The housing crisis will never be solved unless there is an end to Tory/Labour mass, rapid, uncontrolled immigration. London’s population has gone up by at least two million in the last 20 years, entirely due to people moving into London from abroad. This has caused overcrowding and forced up house prices out of the reach of ordinary working people,” Mr. Kurten concluded.

    READ MORE: UKIP Tells Sputnik It Expects to Win Seats in 2022 Despite 'Unfair System'

    The views and opinions expressed by David Kurten are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    UKIP Founder Doubts EU Will Accept Britain's 'Backstop Plan'
    UK's Elections Deal Hard Blow for UKIP, Mostly Calm for Main Parties - Analysts
    Twitterverse Shatters as UKIP Secretary General Compares Party to Black Death
    'Betrayal': UKIP Founder Explains Reasons Behind House of Lords' Brexit Decision
    Tags:
    voting, immigration, election, housing crisis, Lewisham East By-Election, London Crime Surge, Brexit, UK Independence Party (UKIP), Conservative Party, Labour party, European Union, Heidi Alexander, David Kurten, Theresa May, Lewisham East, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse