16:26 GMT +303 July 2018
    Anti-EU Politician Joins Snapchat, Set to Hire PR Firm to Challenge UK PM May

    With the ruling Conservative Party increasingly divided over Brexit, UK Prime Minister Theresa May is facing the prospect of a leadership challenge, and could potentially be out of office long before the end of 2018.

    Tory backbench MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, who also heads the European Research Group, is looking to hire a PR firm to boost his media presence and bolster his national exposure ahead of a potential leadership challenge against PM May, City A.M. reported on Tuesday.

    READ MORE: Brussels Believes There's 'No Hope' of Brexit Deal by October

    Mogg’s political allies reportedly interviewed a number of PR and brand management companies a few months ago, part of his apparent effort to become the leader of the Conservative Party and fight for the premiership, a source told The Times newspaper.

    “They were asked to explain how, if Jacob was speaking at a university, they would go about maximizing the publicity and harvesting the greatest number of supporters who could later be converted into voting Tory members,” the source said.

    Just a few days ago, the Eurosceptic politician announced that he had made a Snapchat account, as part of his wider effort to enhance his social and traditional media presence.

    In the event of an intraparty leadership contest, other Tory MPs and cabinet officials, such as Home Secretary Sajid Javid and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, have been singled out as potential candidates, alongside Mogg.

    UK Lawmakers Order Economic Study to Figure Out 'Winners and Losers' of Brexit
    In addition to already possessing sizeable support from the electorate, primarily for his anti-EU views and commitment to a “true Brexit,” Mogg also has the backing of some Tory MPs, such as Daniel Kawczynski, who called for him to replace May earlier this year.

    The UK voted to withdraw from the EU via a referendum just over two years ago, prompting negotiations between Britain and the trading bloc to discuss and agree the UK’s post-Brexit relationship with the union.

    Brexiteers have warned against the UK’s continued membership of the EU single market or customs union post-Brexit, describing a deal which involved this as a “betrayal.”

    In a threat to PM May, some Tory politicians have warned that they would vote against such a deal even if it would collapse the government.

    READ MORE: Conservative MP Calls for Mogg to Replace Theresa May as UK PM After Brexit

