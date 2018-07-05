Register
17:59 GMT +305 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British police officers stand outside a residential property in Amesbury, England, Wednesday, July 4, 2018

    What We Know About the Amesbury Incident So Far

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    On June 30 a man and a woman were found unconscious in the British city of Amesbury, located just several miles away from Salisbury, where four months prior former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found in a similar condition.

    Different Locations, Same Poison

    Charlie Rowley, 45, and Dawn Sturgess, 44, were found unconscious on June 30 after falling ill that morning in their house in the town of Amesbury, Wiltshire County. Amesbury is located seven miles (11 km) from the town of Salisbury, where Sergei and Yulia Skripal were allegedly poisoned with an A234 nerve agent roughly four months ago.

    UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid claimed that all the places the Skripals visited after being exposed to the poison had been decontaminated and "had undergone vigorous testing" prior to being reopened to the public. He also shared that the Amesbury couple didn't go to any of the places visited by the Skripals.

    READ MORE: Top 3 Facts About Porton Down Lab as Its Chemicals Allegedly Found in Syria

    Amesbury, as well as Salisbury, is located close to the military's Porton-Down laboratory. This facility conducted the analysis in both the Skripal case and the recent poisoning, claiming to have determined that the victims of both attacks were exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent, also known as A234. However the lab couldn't say whether the substance that poisoned the Amesbury couple, was from the same batch as the one allegedly used on the Skripals.

    Apart from running such tests, the highly secretive military lab was historically tasked with working on nerve agents; both developing and finding antidotes to them. More than once the facility's work has led to contamination of the territory with hazardous agents.

    Different Circumstances, Similar Symptoms

    The first theory proposed after the Amesbury couple was discovered stated that they had fallen victim to a contaminated batch of drugs, such as heroin or crack. A similar verdict was also issued after the Skripals were found unconscious in Salisbury. Later, after tests at the Porton-Down laboratory, the medical diagnosis was switched to poisoning by the A234 nerve agent. Both Sturgess and Rowley are now undergoing treatment in the same Salisbury hospital, where earlier both Skripals were cured.

    READ MORE: The Curious Incident of Amesbury Pair Exactly 4 Months After Skripal Case Mooted

    UK Security Secretary Ben Wallace has claimed that the Amesbury couple was not linked to the Skripal incident and that they were not targeted. He stated that "a contamination by Novichok" had taken place. In the case of the Skripals, the British government suggested that a significant amount of this nerve agent had purportedly been dispensed close to the doorstep of their home. It is still unclear how and where the Amesbury couple was exposed to the A234 nerve agent that caused symptoms similar to the Skripals.

    "Low Risk to Public"

    UK Chief Medical Officer Sally Davies told journalists on June 4 that a public health risk "remains low," but still warned citizens to be careful about "unknown or already dangerous objects such as needles and syringes."

    What UK and Kremlin Officials are Saying

    UK Secretary for Security Ben Wallace stated that the official investigation will eventually reveal the truth, but still urged Russia to come up with information about the Amesbury poisoning, hinting at Moscow's culpability.

    British Home Secretary Sajid Javid has demanded that Moscow explain "exactly what has gone on" and slammed the use of chemical weapons as "barbaric and inhumane."

    READ MORE: UK Minister: Amesbury Poisoning Not Targeted Attack, Not Linked to Skripals

    On June 5 British Prime Minister Theresa May stated that police will "leave no stone unturned" looking for explanation on how two people on Amesbury were exposed to a Novichok nerve agent. She added that the news of the poisoning is "deeply disturbing."

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the latest statements by reminding the UK that Moscow had suggested back in March to cooperate during the investigation into the Skripal poisoning and that London didn't take up that offer. Peskov noted that news of the Amesbury incident was "disturbing" and said that such events are cause for "deep concern."

    What Happened in Salisbury in March 2018

    Former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned and found unconscious in the British city of Salisbury in March 2018. The UK declared that the substance used in the attack was similar to the Novichok-class of nerve agents developed in the former Soviet Union.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of organizing the attack, although the official investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Despite that, the UK went on to expel 23 Russian diplomats as a punitive measure.

    READ MORE: UK Home Secretary Claims 'Novichok Used' in Amesbury 'Same as in Skripal Case'

    Russia has denied all the accusations and suggested conducting a joint investigation, as well as demanding consular access to its citizens. However, the request and suggestion have been ignored. In response to the British move Moscow expelled diplomats from those countries that joined London's punitive measure and ordered the British Council to halt its activities in Russia.

    Yulia and Sergei Skripal regained consciousness in April and were eventually released from the hospital. Their fate remains unknown. Sergei's daughter Yulia has released one public video, asking for privacy after the incident. Since then no further information on them has been forthcoming. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed skepticism over the statement, pointing out that it sounded like it was translated from English to Russian and thus stage managed by the UK. Several British media outlets suggested that Yulia was in hiding at one of the UK's military bases.

    Related:

    UK Health Secretary: Amesbury Looks Like 'After-Effect' of Salisbury Case
    UK Home Secretary Claims 'Novichok Used' in Amesbury 'Same as in Skripal Case'
    UK Minister: Amesbury Poisoning Not Targeted Attack, Not Linked to Skripals
    UK Emergency Committee to Meet on Thursday Over Amesbury Incident
    UK Counter-Terrorism Chief: 2 People in Amesbury Exposed to Novichok
    Cart Before the Horse: UK Media Immediately Blame Russia for Amesbury Incident
    The Curious Incident of Amesbury Pair Exactly 4 Months After Skripal Case Mooted
    2 Hospitalized After Exposure to 'Unknown Substance' in UK's Amesbury - Police
    Tags:
    anti-Russian bias, allegations, A234 nerve agent, Novichok, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, Porton-Down Laboratory, Dawn Sturgess, Charlie Rowley, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Wiltshire county, Amesbury, Salisbury, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse