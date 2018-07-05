Register
05 July 2018
    A police officer stands in front of Amesbury Baptist Church, which has been cordoned off after two people were hospitalised and police declared a 'major incident', in Amesbury, Wiltshire, Britain, July 4, 2018

    UK Security Minister: We Will Find Culprit 'Who Carried out Novichok Attack'

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    7010

    The two people who were hospitalized in the UK town of Amesbury over the weekend had come into contact with a Novichok nerve agent, but had not been targets of an attack, UK Minister of State for Security Ben Wallace said.

    "These people weren't linked to the Skripals… It wasn't an attack, it was, I think, a contamination by a Novichok," Wallace said.

    UK Security Minister Ben Wallace says he is sure that no matter how long it takes that "we will eventually find out who carried out the Novichok attack."

    "The Russian state could put this 'wrong' right, they could tell us what happened, what they did and fill in some of the significant gaps that we are trying to pursue. They (Russia) are the ones who could fill in all the clues to keep people safe," Security Minister Ben Wallace told BBC radio.

    The minister stressed that this was just one line of inquiry and that the police would be pursuing several others.

    Police officers guard outside a branch of Boots pharmacy, which has been cordoned off after two people were hospitalised and police declared a 'major incident', in Amesbury, Wiltshire, Britain, July 4, 2018
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    UK Counter-Terrorism Chief: Amesbury Victims Exposed to Nerve Agent Involved in Skripals Incident
    READ MORE: UK Emergency Committee to Meet on Thursday Over Amesbury Incident

    A local 44-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were hospitalized after being found unwell on June 30 in Amesbury, just miles away from Salisbury.

    UK authorities alleged that A234 nerve agent had been used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, who collapsed in the UK town of Salisbury, not far from Amesbury, in March.

    London blamed the poisoning of the Skripals on the Russian government, while Moscow has strongly refuted all the allegations.

