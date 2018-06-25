Rough Welcome: What Awaits Trump in Britain Amid Assassination, Terror Concerns

Up to 10,000 police officers in the UK will be reportedly on duty to protect the US President Donald Trump from any threat to his life during his visit to Britain.

Elite armed forces and counter-terror police will be on alert in case of a terrorist attack, according to the Mail on Sunday. Britain is currently on SEVERE threat level, which means an attack is highly likely.

© AP Photo / Tim Ireland A member of the army joins police officers in Westminster, London, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

Furthermore, 40 police cars and bike riders are requested to accompany the US president to protect him from assassination attempts.

Chief constables have cancelled their rest days and told officers to prepare to be hundreds of miles away from home to help out in areas Trump is due to visit.

The cost of Operation Manifold, as it has been labelled, may raise concerns, as the UK police force has been suffering from shortage of funds. Cuts to police budgets throughout Britain have been of much debate in recent months, due to the increase in the number of violent crimes being carried out on the streets of major cities, particularly London.

Last time a US president visited the UK, it cost the taxpayers over £1,5 million (over $1,9 million).

"The total estimated cost of policing the State Visit of president [Barack] Obama was £1,668,650. £1,194, 541 of the estimated cost is an opportunity cost. This cost cannot be regarded as an addition cost to the MPS, it is the cost of the officers and staff assigned to the event rather than other duties. 4268 officers were involved in policing this event," the Met Police reported on the 2016 UK visit by Barack Obama.

Busy Schedule

During his three-day visit to the UK, the Donald Trump will attend a dinner at Blenheim Palace, a meeting with the UK Prime Minister at Chequers, a reception with the Queen at Windsor Castle. Finally, Mr. Trump is expected to travel to his Turnberry golf course in Scotland before heading home.

CC0 Donald Trump's itinerary during his state visit to the United Kingdom

Mass protests are expected to accompany the US leader's state visit in July. The largely negative public sentiment is combined with political animosity towards Mr. Trump by many British MPs.

Over 150,000 people have expressed interest in an anti-Trump event organized in London. The description of the event says "actions will be happening across the country as part of the Carnival of Resistance," which includes 29 protests in Britain.

On the other hand, Mr. Trump's visit has been welcomed by supporters and members of the Republicans Overseas organization, who "support Americans living, studying and working in the United Kingdom."

.@realDonaldTrump we are excited about your July visit to the UK and will be here to welcome you! 🇺🇸🇬🇧 #USUKSpecialRelationship https://t.co/lq34LEGdWY https://t.co/lq34LEGdWY — Republicans Overseas (@UKGOP) April 28, 2018​

Commenting on Mr. Trump's visit, the UK PM Theresa May stressed to her fellow MPs last week, the "longstanding, special relationship" Britain has "and will continue to have" with the US.