'What Does Trump Have to Do' for Theresa May to Cancel His Visit to Britain?

During the PM's question time in the UK Parliament, British lawmakers have confronted Theresa May on Donald Trump, his policies and his state visit to Britain.

"President Trump has locked up 2,000 little children in cages and is refusing to release them unless he is allowed to build. He has quit the UN Human Rights Council, praised Kim Jong-un's treatment of his own people, turned away Muslims. What does this man have to do to have the invitation she has extended revoked?" Labour MP Gavin Shuker asked the Theresa May.

Theresa May's silence is deafening as she fails to call out Donald Trump and condemn his cruel, inhumane and despicable actions. I am disgusted that our government will roll out the red carpet for him next month. The thing about integrity is that you can only lose it once. pic.twitter.com/kWFVQMRy93 — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 19, 2018​

In response, Mrs. May reminded the politician that she had earlier decried the policy of the US president on the treatment of migrant children.

"On the very important issue that he's raised, of what we have seen in the United States, the pictures of children being held in what appear to be cages are deeply disturbing. This is wrong. This is not something we agree with. This is not the United Kingdom's approach," Mrs. May said in the beginning of the session.

She then added that when it comes to President Trump's visit to the UK, "it is right that we are able to sit down and discuss" matters, on which the two governments disagree.

"When we disagree with the United States we tell them so. But we also have some key shared interests with the United States, in the security and defense field and in other areas as well, and it is right that we are able to sit down and discuss those with the president of a country with which we have had a longstanding — and will continue to have a longstanding — special relationship."

UK politicians and Twitter commentators rolled out their reactions to the social media platform in response to May's position on Donald Trump.

Hi @theresa_may, will you revoke Trump’s invitation now he’s putting kids in cages? Or don’t you care about that either? What will it take?? — James Moran (@jamesmoran) June 19, 2018​

@vickyfoxcroft — as someone who just became one of your constituents, I urge you to challenge @theresa_may to cancel Trump's UK visit. We can in no way condone putting migrant children in concentration camps. #KeepFamiliesTogether #canceltheUKvisit #NazisInTheWhitehouse — Ailsa Boag (@AilsaBoag) June 20, 2018​

In this country we campaign against birds in cages yet our Prime Minister is preparing to welcome Donald Trump to the UK despite his locking up children in cages — children he has separated from their parents. — Alex Cunningham MP (@ACunninghamMP) June 20, 2018​

Uk should not allow Trump to visit Uk. pic.twitter.com/h6s5V5eeVZ — Kandinsky (@JaneDav45507892) June 20, 2018​

I would prefer it if we adopted Mr Trumps policy on immigration. We might be a bit more safer in our own country. — IanWhit. (@I9n69) June 20, 2018​

The US president is set to visit Britain on Friday, 13 July, and meet the Queen during his stay in the UK.

