20:15 GMT +320 June 2018
    US President Donald Trump gestures as he meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 27, 2017.

    'What Does Trump Have to Do' for Theresa May to Cancel His Visit to Britain?

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Europe
    110

    "I am disgusted that our government will roll out the red carpet for him next month."

    During the PM's question time in the UK Parliament, British lawmakers have confronted Theresa May on Donald Trump, his policies and his state visit to Britain.

    "President Trump has locked up 2,000 little children in cages and is refusing to release them unless he is allowed to build. He has quit the UN Human Rights Council, praised Kim Jong-un's treatment of his own people, turned away Muslims. What does this man have to do to have the invitation she has extended revoked?" Labour MP Gavin Shuker asked the Theresa May.

    In response, Mrs. May reminded the politician that she had earlier decried the policy of the US president on the treatment of migrant children.

    "On the very important issue that he's raised, of what we have seen in the United States, the pictures of children being held in what appear to be cages are deeply disturbing. This is wrong. This is not something we agree with. This is not the United Kingdom's approach," Mrs. May said in the beginning of the session.

    US President Donald Trump, right, speaks to British Prime Minister Theresa May in a working dinner meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Thierry Charlier
    US President Donald Trump, right, speaks to British Prime Minister Theresa May in a working dinner meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

    She then added that when it comes to President Trump's visit to the UK, "it is right that we are able to sit down and discuss" matters, on which the two governments disagree.

    "When we disagree with the United States we tell them so. But we also have some key shared interests with the United States, in the security and defense field and in other areas as well, and it is right that we are able to sit down and discuss those with the president of a country with which we have had a longstanding — and will continue to have a longstanding — special relationship."

    UK politicians and Twitter commentators rolled out their reactions to the social media platform in response to May's position on Donald Trump.

    The US president is set to visit Britain on Friday, 13 July, and meet the Queen during his stay in the UK. 

    READ MORE: Thousands of Brits to Attend ‘Most Incredible Protest' During Trump State Visit

