Register
17:42 GMT +326 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Police officers cordon off the territory near the UK Parliament in London where an assailant attacked a police officer and pedestrians.

    UK Labour Party Blames Conservatives for Surge in Violent Crime

    © Sputnik / Alex McNaughton
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Louise Haigh, the shadow policing minister of the UK Labour Party, on Thursday made a significant criticism of the Conservative Party for its failure to protect the public amid the increase in knife and gun crime in England and Wales.

    "The Tories have created the conditions for crime, including serious violent crime, to thrive. The Home Secretary [Amber Rudd] has comprehensively failed to protect the public. Whether it’s Windrush citizens [long term commonwealth-born UK residents] or victims of violent crime, the Home Secretary has repeatedly refused to acknowledge the evidence staring her in the face," Haigh said in a published statement.

    She slammed the government for the shrinking of police forces in the country, with about 21,000 fewer officers than there were in 2010.

    READ MORE: UK Policy 'Carries Scar That Created Suspect, Muslim Community' — Expert

    The statement was made in wake of the UK Office for National Statistics' (ONS) bulletin on crime against households and adults in the two nations in 2017 published earlier in the day, pointing out a 22-percent increase in offenses involving knives or other sharp instruments as well as an 11-percent increase in firearms crime.

    READ MORE: UK Violent Crime Surge Continues as 60 Killed in London So Far This Year

    In April, Rudd rejected claims that falling police numbers were not to blame for the rise in violent crime, arguing that there were "enough police" to tackle the problem. On April 9, the UK government published a new crime prevention strategy, which in particular blamed illicit drug markets for the increase in violent crimes in England and Wales.

    READ MORE: Shocking Statistic: Crime Involving a Machete Occurs Every 90 Minutes in the UK

    Tags:
    violence, crime, Office for National Statistics, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Reid it and Weep
    Reid it and Weep
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse