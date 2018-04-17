Register
14:37 GMT +317 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers in London

    UK Violent Crime Surge Continues as Over 60 Killed in London So Far This Year

    © AP Photo / Victoria Jones/PA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Major cities across the UK have witnessed a sharp rise in the number of violent crimes, such as stabbings, being committed. So far this year, 60 people have been murdered in London, with close to 200 murders forecast to occur in 2018 if this trend continues.

     

    The most recent murder took place in the late hours of Monday in the Forest Gate area. The victim – who is believed to be in his late teens – died at the scene at around 23:30 BST on April 16.

    The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) is yet to make any arrests in connection with the murder, but has appealed for eyewitnesses or anyone will potentially useful information to get in touch with them.

    "Officers are in the process of informing next of kin," an MPS spokesperson said.

    Politicians and locals have taken to social media to express their condolences and anger at this particular murder and the wider wave of violent crime.

     

                                                          Met police is run by incompetents at the moment it won’t change quickly

     

    Just a day earlier, on April 15, two people were stabbed to death in the capital in the space of just 40 minutes.

    READ MORE: Shocking Statistic: Crime Involving a Machete Occurs Every 90 Minutes in the UK

    UK cops
    © AFP 2018 / JAIME REINA
    'Lack of Police Numbers' Has Significantly Affected Crime Rate in UK - Analyst
    Several ex-police chiefs, academics and politicians have blamed the increase in violent crime to budget cuts to police forces across the UK, with many being forced to significantly cut manpower.

    UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd has denied the suspected correlation between the austerity measures and the rise in violent crime, drawing criticism from Brits who feel the government isn’t taking responsibility and has adopted a shortsighted approach to tackling the crisis.

    Although London has primarily been in the spotlight, many other parts of the UK are also facing similar problems with gang-related and violent crime.

    READ MORE: Violent Crime Almost Tripled in Manchester, UK Since 2010 Due to Budget Cuts

     

    Related:

    Shocking Statistic: Crime Involving a Machete Occurs Every 90 Minutes in the UK
    Violent Crime Almost Tripled in Manchester, UK Since 2010 Due to Budget Cuts
    'Lack of Police Numbers' Has Significantly Affected Crime Rate in UK - Analyst
    German Police Arrest Six Over Berlin Half Marathon 'Violent Crime' Plot
    Twitter Reacts to UK Man's Conviction of Hate Crime Over Dog Nazi Salute
    Partners in Crime: US and UK Help Lead Saudi Military Operation in Yemen
    Tags:
    crime, murder, gangs, London Crime Surge, British government, UK Home Office, Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), Cressida Dick, Amber Rudd, Forest Gate, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Возложение цветов к статуям лидеров КНДР Ким Ир Сена и Ким Чен Ира в Пхеньяне
    'Day of Sun': North Korea Celebrates Anniversary of Founder's Birth
    Made in USA
    Made in USSR
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse