Register
09:19 GMT +323 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump confer at the start of the first working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017.

    Trump's Tariff Spat With the EU: Who is Set to Lose the Most?

    © REUTERS / John MacDougall
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The tariff war kicked off by Washington in March 2018 is steadily engulfing the world, with China and the EU imposing retaliatory measures against the US; Canada and India prepare to follow suit.

    On June 22 Europe's retaliatory measures in response to Washington's steel and aluminum import tariffs came into effect, prompting many to ask who is set to lose the most from the looming trade war.

    "The rules of international trade, which we have developed over the years hand in hand with our American partners, cannot be violated without a reaction from our side. Our response is measured, proportionate and fully in line with WTO rules. Needless to say, if the US removes its tariffs, our measures will also be removed," Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström announced on June 20.

    Die Flagge von den USA und der EU
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    EU's Economic Response Will Hardly Alter US Tariff Policy - Financial Expert
    The EU has placed additional duties on €2.8 billion ($3.2 billion) worth of US goods, adding that it will subject €3.6 billion ($4.2 billion) of American products to high tariffs "at a later stage" — either "in three years' time or after a positive finding in a WTO dispute settlement."

    According to the European Commission's estimates, EU steel and aluminum exports affected by the US measures were worth €6.4 billion ($7.45 billion). In March, 2018 the Trump administration signaled the imposition of 25- and 10-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum, respectively. The tax hike was applied to Europe on June 1.

    Europe's retaliatory taxation is due to hit a wide range of US exports ranging from steel to clothing and orange juice.

    Are EU-US Trade Ties As Strong as Ever?

    The US market has long been seen as a primary destination of European goods and services. According to Eurostat, the US was the largest partner for EU exports in 2017 and the second largest for the bloc's imports. At the same time, Germany emerged as the largest exporter to the US among EU member states.

    Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China April 24, 2018
    © REUTERS / Aly Song/File Photo
    Tariffs? Meh: China Has Other Ways to Answer Trump's Trade War
    Between 2008 and 2017 the EU had a trade surplus with the US peaking at €122 billion ($142 billion) in 2015 and falling to €120 billion ($139.7 billion) in 2017.

    Commenting on the US-EU trade spat, Deutsche Welle argues that "goods slapped with tariffs only make up a small percentage of total trade between the two sides."

    According to the media outlet, when it comes to EU exports to the US, which totaled €376 billion ($435 billion) in 2017, €6.4 billion ($7.45 billion) in tariff-hit goods pale in significance. Vice versa, €2.8 billion ($3.2 billion) worth of US goods subjected to EU duties stand nowhere near total US exports to the bloc, which amounted to €256 billion ($297.8 billion).

    The media outlet further pointed out that the EU's major exports to the US consist of machinery, packaged medicine, vehicles and medical and pharmaceutical equipment not targeted by the Trump administration's tariff spree. It added that Germany, which accounted for 30 percent of all EU exports to the US in 2017, views North America as its largest single export market for cars.

    Mercedes-Benz cars are displayed in a dealership of German car manufacturer Daimler in Munich
    © REUTERS / Michaela Rehle/Files
    Mercedes-Benz cars are displayed in a dealership of German car manufacturer Daimler in Munich

    Trump's Global Trade 'Reshuffle': There Will be No Winners

    However, the problem is that the US trade frictions with the EU are just part of Washington's global trade "reshuffle."

    In a sudden twist of fate, German carmakers Daimler AG and BMW were hit by the ongoing US-China tariff war. On June 20, Bloomberg reported that Daimler had cut its profit expectations, foreseeing that the Chinese will buy fewer vehicles after Beijing introduced new tariffs on US auto imports. The problem is that many of the manufacturer's SUVs are built in the US state of Alabama  and then shipped to the US.

    In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong, File
    China Has Leverage Amid Trade Row as US 'No Longer World's No 1' - Economists
    However, there is no indication that Donald Trump's earlier threat to introduce additional tariffs against foreign car makers is off the table. On May 23, The Wall Street Journal revealed that the Trump administration was mulling over imposing duties on imported vehicles, citing national security concerns.

    On June 15, China and the US slapped high trade tariffs on each other's goods. The EU followed suit. In addition, Canada signaled it will impose duties on C$16.6 billion ($12.5 billion) worth of US exports from July 1.

    For its part, Mexico applied additional tariffs on $3 billion worth of US goods in early June, while India notified Washington on June 22 that it will impose higher tariffs on a number of products imported from the US, including agricultural products and industrial inputs, from August 4.

    Given the extent of globalization, it appears that there will be no winners in the looming trade war which is engulfing the world, as the International Monetary Fund warned in late May.

    "Everybody loses in a protracted trade war, we encourage countries to work constructively together to reduce trade barriers and to resolve trade disagreements without resort to exceptional measures," IMF Director of Communications Gerry Rice stated on May 31.

    Related:

    China Has Leverage Amid Trade Row as US 'No Longer World's No 1' - Economists
    EU Urges Tighter New Zealand Cooperation as Free Trade Talks Kick Off
    French Energy Trade Union Cuts Off Gas to Elysee Palace for 3 Hours - Reports
    India, Bangladesh Working on Dismantling Trade Barriers – Bangladeshi Envoy
    EU's Economic Response Will Hardly Alter US Tariff Policy - Financial Expert
    Mercedes-Benz Expects US-China Tit-for-Tat Tariff Spat to Hit Car Sales
    Tags:
    US import tariffs, trade war, European Commission, Daimler AG, European Union, Donald Trump, India, Germany, China, Europe, Canada, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse