Register
17:57 GMT +322 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    China Has Leverage Amid Trade Row as US 'No Longer World's No 1' - Economists

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong, File
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120

    China has many levers available to it to force President Trump to end his policy of bringing economic pressure to bear on Beijing, Chinese economists said.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Mei Xinyu, a senior expert on international trade at China’s Ministry of Commerce, said that  Beijing’s reaction to Washington’s moves will be symmetrical, adequate and expedient.

    “First of all, there is more to the trade and other economic ties between China and the US than just an exchange of goods. China can counteract to protect its economic interests. The two countries are too closely intertwined now that the US is no longer the world’s number one and only unrivaled power, and it needs China in many respects,” he said.

    He added that if Washington shows restraint, the two countries will be able to cooperate normally, but if the US starts acting precipitously and  creating problems, Beijing will be ready to face up to the challenge and go all the way.

    Magazines featuring front pages of US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) are displayed at a news stand in Beijing
    © AFP 2018 / NICOLAS ASFOURI
    'Bludgeon Won't Work With China': Beijing Warns US of 'Irrational' Tariff Policy
    “As for the concrete measures China will take, let’s wait for the package of import tariffs announced by President Trump. The show is not t over yet, let’s see what happens next,” Mei noted.

    According to deputy director of the Institute of Asian and African Studies in Moscow, Andrei Karneyev, with the extent of economic interaction between the two economic powerhouses, finding mutual weak points will not be difficult.

    “For example, China could apply the tactic it previously used to impact Seoul’s decision concerning the deployment of US THAAD missiles in South Korea,” he said.

    Last year, in response to the stationing of US missiles in South Korea, Beijing created serious problems for that country’s economy, above all the electronics sector.

    “Chinese consumers simply stopped buying South Korean brands and the government was erecting all kinds of bureaucratic hurdles for South Korean companies working in China,” Karneyev added.

    For example, South Korea's Lotte Group was forced to sell most of its stores in China and suspend the construction of two big ones in the face of crippling measures imposed by Beijing after the company provided a golf course to Seoul for the THAAD missile-interception system installed by South Korea and the US.

    South Korean tour operators were hit the hardest after China stopped sending its tourists to South Korea.

    “This is exactly how China could do things if Donald Trump announced new protective measures against Chinese imports. However, with the two countries economically interconnected as they are, this could prevent them from unleashing an all-out trade war,” Andrei Karneyev concluded.

    The United States and China are also trying to find their way out of a major trade dispute that has seen the two countries trading threats of tit-for-tat tariffs on goods worth up to $150 billion  on both sides.

    READ MORE: Chinese Envoy Proposes Joint Action by India, China to Counter US Protectionism

    In May, the US proposed tariffs on $50 billion worth of  Chinese goods under an  intellectual property probe. Those could go into effect next month, following the completion of a 60-day consultation period, but activation plans have been kept vague.

    China has said its own retaliatory tariffs on US goods, including soybeans and aircraft, will go into effect if the US duties are imposed.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    European Stocks Plummet Amid German Coalition Crisis, US-China Trade Row
    'Bludgeon Won't Work With China': Beijing Warns US of 'Irrational' Tariff Policy
    Tags:
    import tariffs, retaliatory measures, US-China trade war, Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Andrei Karneyev, Mwei Xinyu, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse