Register
18:53 GMT +329 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants wait for food inside a dorm destroyed during the Bosnian 1992-1995 war, in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 11, 2018

    German Interior Calls Bosnia Major Source of Illegal Migration to EU - Reports

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German Interior Ministry has called Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) a center of illegal migration to the European Union, as the number of undocumented migrants arriving from the country to the bloc has increased 12 times since 2017, Zeit newspaper reported.

    About 100-150 undocumented migrants cross into the European Union from BiH on a daily basis, Zeit newspaper reported citing the German ministry.

    Earlier in May, the BiH Prosecutor's Office said that the country's authorities will enhance measures on the state border control in response to the increased pressure caused by migrant arrivals from North Africa and the Middle East.

    READ MORE: Soros: EU is in 'Existential Danger', US Policies Risk Global Financial Crisis

    In this May 21, 2016 picture police and refugees stand near a refugee shelter in Bielefeld, Germany
    © AP Photo / Christian Mathiesen/dpa
    50 Refugees Attack Police Officers at Migrant Center in Dresden
    In April, the BiH Defense and Security Parliamentary Committee said that according to Sarajevo's estimates, about 50,000 migrants would attempt to cross the country on their way to the European Union. In the wake of increased migrant arrivals, the parliament of BiH adopted an action plan for 2018, which stipulated capacity increases for temporary accommodation centers, assistance from the Armed Forces of Border Police, legal help for migrants, and others. However, even if they used old emergency barracks, BiH authorities could only accommodate no more than 1,300 people.

    READ MORE: Austria Mulls Welfare Cuts for Non-German Speaking Foreigners, Refugees

    Officially, the Greece-Macedonia-Serbia-Croatia route — also known as the Western Balkans route — was closed in 2016. However, migrants now travel to EU countries through a new Balkan route, increasing pressure on the reception capacities of Albania, Montenegro and BiH.

    Tags:
    illegal migrants, European Union, Bosnia, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse