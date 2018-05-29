Register
    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation, waits for the start of a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, April 27, 2017

    Soros: EU is in 'Existential Danger', US Policies Risk Global Financial Crisis

    © AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo
    World
    0 22

    Globalist billionaire George Soros has openly backed pro-EU groups in a bid to hinder the UK’s withdrawal from the EU as part of his broader strategy to gain further influence throughout Europe to pursue his political and economic goals. He also has other pro-EU interests, and has been accused of meddling in Hungary’s internal affairs.

    In a speech at a meeting of the European Council on Foreign Relations thinktank today in Paris, George Soros discussed a number of integral issues and developments related to the EU’s future.  

    EU-US Rift & ‘Major Financial Crisis’

    Soros, who has been a vocal supporter of the Iran nuclear deal, which was jointly negotiated in 2015 between the Obama administration, Iran and a number of other world powers, stated that US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was "effectively destroying the trans-Atlantic alliance," warning that Trump's exit from the deal was further deteriorating diplomatic and trade ties between the US and the EU.

    "This development [US withdrawal from the JCPOA] will put additional pressure of unpredictable force on an already beleaguered Europe. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong,” he said.

    Soros proceeded to say that worsening US-EU relations are “bound to have a negative effect on the European economy and cause other dislocations. We may be heading for another major financial crisis. It's no longer a figure of speech to say Europe is in existential danger; it is the harsh reality. 

    European members of the JCPOA are working with Russia and Tehran to salvage the deal, which was agreed after extensive negotiations, and resulted in the lifting of economic sanctions against Iran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program.

    READ MORE: Germany Shares Russia’s Concern Over Unreliability of US — Bundestag Official

    Meddling in Democracies

    Amid allegations of him meddling in the Brexit process via large donations to anti-Brexit campaigning groups, Soros said on Tuesday that Britain’s future relationship with the EU is entirely up to the Brits.

    "Ultimately, it's up to the British people to decide what they want to do, but it would be better if they came to a decision sooner rather than later.”

    Soros Fund Management Chairman George Soros testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington (File)
    © AP Photo / Kevin Wolf
    After Election Win, Hungary's Ruling Party Might Soon Get Rid of Soros for Good
    In addition to drawing criticism for his attempted meddling in Brexit, the hardline globalist has also been the subject of controversy for hiring 2,000 people to interfere in last month’s Hungarian parliamentary elections in support of pro-EU candidates who would serve and push his pro-migration policies, according to Budapest.

    Soros responded to these claims, saying "Viktor Orban based his entire re-election campaign on falsely accusing me of planning to flood Europe, Hungary included, with Muslim refugees. He is now posing as the defender of his version of a Christian Europe, that is challenging the values on which the European Union was founded."

    READ MORE: Hungary Will 'Tighten' Anti-Soros Bill, Submit to Parliament by June – Minister

    A bill, aptly dubbed the “Stop Soros Act,” which aims to limit the ability of Soros’ nongovernment organizations (NGOs) and other groups to operate in Hungary will be presented to parliament in June.

    Dangers of Brexit

    The church of Westminster Abbey in London
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Second Brexit Referendum Would be 'Very Risky Enterprise' – Professor
    Speaking about the UK leaving the EU, Soros warned that Brexit is an “immensely damaging process” and estimated it could take up to five years for the UK’s divorce with the bloc to be finalized.

    "Brexit is an immensely damaging process, harmful to both sides. This divorce will be a long process, probably five years, which is an eternity in politics," Soros said on Tuesday.

    Soros proceeded to claim that there were many benefits of EU membership, but added that more could be done to potentially encourage the UK to rejoin the union in the future.

    READ MORE: George Soros to Provide Pro-EU Group With Millions of Pounds to Prevent Brexit

    “The economic case for remaining a member of Europe remains strong, but it will take time for that to sink in. In the meantime, the EU needs to transform itself into an association which nations like Britain would want to join,” Mr. Soros added.

    Soros has repeatedly expressed his opposition to Brexit, largely due to his pro-EU stance and interests, and has even attempted to stand in the way of the process by funding numerous anti-Brexit groups. 

    Earlier this month, it transpired that Soros was set to fund a multimillion dollar campaign by the Best for Britain group to prevent Brexit, once again raising questions over Soros’ meddling in democratic processes and the internal affairs of sovereign nations.

