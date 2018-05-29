Register
09:30 GMT +329 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A rescue boat of the Spanish NGO Proactiva approaches an overcrowded wooden vessel with migrants from Eritrea, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016

    Danish Politician Warns of New Migrant Influx Dwarfing 2015 EU Crisis

    © REUTERS / Giorgos Moutafis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (125)
    0 0 0

    Unless Middle Eastern and North African states quickly adopt radical reforms, unemployment will rise alarmingly, prompting another influx of immigrants to Europe, a right-wing Danish People's Party (DF) senior representative has warned.

    In his opinion piece published by the Berlingske daily newspaper, Peter Skaarup, the chairman of the Danish People's Party's parliamentary group, has penned an article warning of a new wave of immigration that may potentially exceed the 2015 migrant crisis.

    At present, almost one fourth of the young people living in the Middle East are unemployed, Skaarup maintained, referring to reports from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Unless drastic action is taken, millions more will join the scores of the unemployed each year, he wrote.

    Director of IMF office for the Middle East and North Africa, Jihad Azour previously noted that at least 25 million jobs must be created over a five-year stretch to prevent unemployment from rising. Furthermore, Middle Eastern and North African countries need an annual economic growth of 6.2 percent just to keep unemployment at current levels, and none of the governments in the region is currently close to achieving the growth target.

    According to Skaarup, the current outlook is gloomy and the European migrant crisis of 2015, when hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers sought to EU is only the beginning. Millions of unemployed young people will not wait for their corrupt and ineffective governments to implement reforms urged by the IMF. They can take matters into their own hands and flee to Europe, he warned.

    "When a young Tunisian torched himself in desperation in 2010, he unleashed what was later dubbed the ‘Arab Spring.' His death led to massive uprisings first in Tunisia and then in a number of other Middle East and North African countries. Millions of people were tired of miserable living conditions, lack of opportunities and high unemployment. The future looked bright until religious extremists took the Spring and the entire region hostage. The Arab Spring has become an Arab desert hike. And now a new crisis is threatening," Skaarup wrote.

    READ MORE: Danish Integration Minister: Refugees Cheat and Lie Without Any Consequences

    The Danish politician believes, despite all the differences, North African and Middle Eastern countries have a common denominator in being ineffective, corrupt and undemocratic, as well as a having a clan-oriented worldview and putting religion over state matters.

    "There is good reason to apprehend a new wave of unemployed young people from North Africa and the Middle East crossing Europe's borders. We cannot sit just there waiting for this to happen," Skaarup concluded. "We must appeal to the region's governments to implement necessary reforms. If necessary, we must help them with it. But not take more of their young unemployed, as we already have too many," he added.

    In 2015 and 2016 alone, over 2.5 million people applied for asylum in the European Union, which later became known as the European Migrant Crisis. The majority of asylum seekers mostly came from war-ravaged countries in the Middle East and North Africa and included both refugees and economic migrants.

    READ MORE: 'Something Special': Denmark Seeks to Further Tighten Citizenship Law

    Compared to its neighbor Sweden which took in some of the highest numbers of asylum seekers per capita in all of the EU, Denmark's contribution has been fairly moderate, only taking in 21,000 people in the peak year of 2015. The Scandinavian country has been tightening its immigration laws ever since.

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (125)

    Related:

    Danish Integration Minister: Refugees Cheat and Lie Without Any Consequences
    'Something Special': Denmark Seeks to Further Tighten Citizenship Law
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, EU, Scandinavia, Europe, North Africa, Middle East, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse