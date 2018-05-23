Britain Wastes Billions of Litres of Water Endangering Future Supplies

Global warming, a growing population, supply shortages and a seriously overstretched water supply, could see the UK's water resources running dangerously low, Britain's Environment Agency has warned.
"There is strong evidence that action must continue to reduce demand, increase supply and minimise wasting of water to prevent future shortages and limit environmental damage," the government's water agency said.
Get your surfboards ready #Tooting #flood #burstpipe #housealert #sandbagsontheway #doweneedbread @BBCWorld @TfL @Channel4News @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/LDZtGphZI7— Jenny Coady (@littleolme10) March 7, 2018
"We need to change our attitudes to water use.” Our Chair @emmahowardboyd has called for action from water companies, business and the public to prevent water shortages in future. https://t.co/Lr5a1OKrn9 #water #environment pic.twitter.com/YBQeqCUdZe— Environment Agency (@EnvAgency) May 23, 2018
Report, the state of the environment: water resource is published by the Environment Agency reveals over 3,000 million litres of water a day are lost thanks to leaks and households are also to blame, wasting a third of all the water they use — around 140 litres a day.
Well this made for an interesting walk home. #hammersmith #flood #burstpipe #gross pic.twitter.com/rE5UP3iVgE— Ana Mangahas (@Ana_Mangahas) January 26, 2018
Groundwater resources, for example lakes and reservoirs are already at unsustainable levels because so much water has been abstracted by people and industry.
Gaddings Dam, aka todmorden beach. #reservoir #yorkshire #bluesky #weather #moors #nature #water #hiking #walks pic.twitter.com/AspSL4tJ0h
— Frank in Huddersfield. (@FrankCarrUK) May 18, 2018
Booth Wood Reservoir, Ripponden, West Yorkshire,— I, Kite Flyer (@iKiteFlyer) May 22, 2018
England.
Shot with a #DJI #MavicPro #UK #iKiteFlyer pic.twitter.com/dk9aVoutEC
By 2026, Britain's population will have increased to 58.5 million, the majority of people living in areas where according to the Environment Agency, "water supplies are already stressed."
CLOSED today (26.09) — insufficient water supply to operate.— The Green Wood Café (@GreenWoodCafe) September 26, 2017
💧 #burstpipe #Telford
We hope to resume business as normal tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/tTHLL9SRDv
By 2050, supply will not meet demand thanks to greenhouse gas emissions and a growing population, the South East of England being the most affected area.
