06:22 GMT +322 May 2018
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a round-table discussion at Cortex Innovation Community technology hub Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in St. Louis

    UK Lawmakers Ask EU Parliament to Pass On Questions to Facebook CEO

    © AP Photo / Jeff Roberson
    The UK Parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee has shared the list of questions for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with the European Parliament, the panel's chair, Damian Collins, said Tuesday.

    Zuckerberg is set to appear before the European Parliament on Tuesday and will be meeting French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday. However, he so far has not agreed to testify before the UK parliament over Facebook's handling of users' data.

    "If Mark Zuckerberg chooses not to address our questions by directly, we are asking colleagues at the European Parliament to help us get answers—particularly on who knew what at the company and when—about the data breach and the non-transparent use of political adverts which continue to undermine our democracy," Collins said, as quoted by CNET outlet.

    The committee on Monday published Collins' letter to Facebook, asking for clarification on the company's answers to earlier questions of the panel.

    A visitor works on his computer at France's Facebook headquarters in Paris, France, May 15, 2018
    © REUTERS / Charles Platiau
    Tech Titan FB Allowing Advertisers to Target Users Interested in Religion, Liberalism, Homosexuality
    "Many of Facebook's answers do not include sufficient detail or data evidence. This lack of transparency is disappointing," Collins said in the letter.

    The panel chair insisted that Zuckerberg should consider testifying either in person or via a teleconference.

    The committee set June 4 as the deadline to submit answers.

    The UK lawmakers had some questions on the Facebook users' data that was transferred by a third-party application to a political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica. The company's use of personal information in targeting political ads has become the reason for an international scandal.

    A whistleblower from Cambridge Analytica told the DCMS panel that the political consultancy firm was linked to Canadian digital advertising firm AggregateIQ, which reportedly worked for Vote Leave campaign ahead of the Brexit referendum.

