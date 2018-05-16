US Justice Dept. Opens Probe Into Cambridge Analytica - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department and FBI have opened an investigation into Cambridge Analytica and the now-defunct political consulting firm's financial dealings, media reported.

In recent weeks, prosecutors questioned potential witnesses including former workers and banks that have conducted business with the firm, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing one US official and "other people familiar with the inquiry."

The report said the Justice Department and the FBI refused to comment on the matter.

© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova Facebook Suspends 200 Apps in Review of Cambridge Analytica Scandal – Vice President

Facebook on Monday said it suspended about 200 apps as it investigates the misuse of private data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. In late March, media reported that the personal information of about 50 million Facebook users had been harvested by Cambridge Analytica during the 2016 US presidential campaign on behalf of the Trump campaign.

Earlier this month, the firm and its parent company SCL Elections announced that they would close their offices and declare bankruptcy in the United Kingdom and the United States.