Cambridge Analytica Files for Voluntary Bankruptcy in US Court

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Political consulting data firm Cambridge Analytica has filed for voluntary bankruptcy in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, according to official files published by the Inforuptcy online bankruptcy case listing outlet.

Earlier this week, the US Justice Department and FBI opened an investigation into Cambridge Analytica and the firm's financial dealings.

The company said earlier this month that it had filed for insolvency in the United Kingdom and would soon start parallel bankruptcy proceedings in the United States.

Facebook on Monday said it suspended about 200 apps as it investigates the misuse of private data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. In late March, media reported that the personal information of about 50 million Facebook users had been harvested by Cambridge Analytica during the 2016 US presidential campaign on behalf of the Trump campaign.