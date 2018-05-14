Register
15:09 GMT +314 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    FEMEN Activist Breastfeeds Baby in Alma Mater Protest

    Mother Feeding Protest: WATCH FEMEN Activist Breastfeed Baby in Vatican

    Youtube / Sputnik
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A video has appeared showing an activist of the self-proclaimed “sextremist” group, celebrating International Mother’s Day by appearing topless in Vatican City to make a point against the policy of the Catholic Church.

    A topless FEMEN activist has been detained by the police after attempting to breastfeed a baby in Vatican City's Saint Peter’s Square. The woman with words "Alma Mater" written on her naked chest, which is Latin for “Mother Feeding,” has reportedly called on the Pope to acknowledge the right of women to breastfeed wherever they want with a special edict.


    As a statement on the FEMEN website also reads, the public breastfeeding protest is to condemn the Catholic Church for its stance on abortion, the LGBT community and violence towards women.

    The group claims that journalists, who covered the protest, were arrested by the police, while the majority of their footage was confiscated.

    It’s not the first time that the “sextremists” have targeted the Catholic Church. Last December, a topless FEMEN activist attempted to snatch a baby Jesus statue from the Nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square. However, when she tried to grab the baby shouting “God is a woman,” the activist was also stopped by a gendarme and detained. A similar incident occurred in December 2014 when an activist managed to take the statue before being arrested.

    READ MORE: Topless Femen Activists Vilify Pope in Explicit Protests at the Vatican

    FEMEN is a feminist group, founded in Ukraine, which sets “complete victory over the patriarchy” as one of its aims and has made its name through various kinds of protests worldwide, perpetrated predominantly by topless activists.

    Related:

    FEMEN Fatale: Six Most Memorable 'Sextremist' Protests
    WATCH: Femen Activist Shows Up as Berlusconi Queues to Vote in Milan
    Femen Activist Strips at Slovak Embassy Instead of Czech (PHOTO)
    Paris Rocked by Anti-Erdogan Kurdish, Femen Protests (VIDEO)
    Topless FEMEN Activist Tries to Kidnap Jesus Figure From Nativity Scene (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    topless, action, protest, Catholic Church, Femen, Pope Francis, Vatican City, Rome
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse