Register
14:15 GMT +314 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    BBrexit sailing apart - bon voyage

    UK Risks Losing Influence on EU Security, Defence Ops After Brexit - Report

    CC BY 2.0 / muffinn / Brexit sailing apart - bon voyage
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London risks losing leverage over EU Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) missions and operations in the post-Brexit period, and thus should seek to negotiate observer status in the EU planning and decision-making bodies on the issue, a report by the European Union Committee in the UK House of Lords said.

    A new report "Brexit: Common Security and Defence Policy missions and operations" looks into the history of UK participation in joint endeavors and analyses possible ways to retain the input and influence that London currently enjoys from such cooperation with the bloc after Brexit. "Under the existing model for third country participation, the UK will lose influence over CSDP missions and operations. To maintain engagement with the EU on wider security and defense, the UK should seek to negotiate observer status in the EU's planning and decision-making bodies," Baroness Verma, the chair of the EU External Affairs Sub-Committee, said.
    Fruit
    CC0
    It's Not All Sour: What Brexit Means for the Bread & Butter of UK Food Industry
    The Committee noted that the UK-EU negotiations had not yet focused on foreign policy and defense, and, "since this area of EU cooperation is largely intergovernmental," it remained unclear how negotiations on the issue would be structured and by whom they would be conducted. The paper also expressed concern that the UK government had yet to elaborate on how its ambitious plans for future foreign policy and defense cooperation with the bloc could be put into practice, urging it to develop detailed proposals on the issue. READ MORE: Removal of Set Brexit Date Is Attempt to Reverse Referendum Outcome — UKIP Head On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. Last March, UK Prime Minister May officially invoked Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, launching the process of the country's withdrawal from the bloc. The Brexit negotiations between London and the European Union started in June and are due to be completed by the end of March 2019.

    Related:

    MI5 Chief Seeks Boosted Intel Sharing With EU Post-Brexit Amid "Russian Threat"
    EU's 'Asymmetric' Trade Deal With Turkey & Brexit's Role in Its Modernization
    Farage's Fury as He Calls Anti-Brexit House of Lords 'Traitors in Ermine'
    Removal of Set Brexit Date Is Attempt to Reverse Referendum Outcome – UKIP Head
    Tags:
    influence, Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse