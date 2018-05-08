UK to Leave Customs Union When Brexit Transition Period Ends in 2020 - Spokesman

Although earlier, UK Prime Minister Theresa May also mulled other options of customs partnership with the EU, now she seems to be determined to fully withdraw the country from the bloc's customs union within wider Brexit process.

Theresa May said that the work on customs arrangements with the EU after Brexit remains a priority, according to her spokesperson.

He also noted that there were some unresolved issues concerning the future customs options after the meeting of the cabinet's Brexit subcommettee was held last week, referring to the fact that May delayed her final decision on the matter after some pro-Brexit ministers raised concern over her proposal on "customs partnership."

Earlier in the day, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson lashed out at May's proposal on the so-called hybrid option of "customs partnership" with the European Union, calling it "undeliverable in operational terms."

There are two customs options on the table, one of which Britain has to adopt after Breixit. Pro-leave ministers, including Boris Johnson, advocate a maximum facilitation proposal, which means that customs checks are minimized with the help of new technologies so as firms would not have to pay duties every time their goods cross the border.

The second variant, the partnership option, proposed by Theresa May is preferred in particular by the UK Chancellor Philip Hammond and Business Secretary Greg Clark. The prime minister's plan presupposes that the UK would continue to collect tariffs set by the EU customs union for goods coming into the country on behalf of the bloc.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW