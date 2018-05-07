Register
07 May 2018
    A float depicts British Prime Minister Theresa May looking at her Brexit-baby during the traditional Rose Monday parade in Duesseldorf, Germany

    UK PM May Slammed for Silencing Eurosceptics Amid Brexit Talks

    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    Europe
    Eurosceptics also said that the UK government gave the green light to Greg Clark, the Business Secretary, to revive customs partnership with the EU, according to local media.

    Greg Clark insists that Britain needs a customs union with the EU after Brexit, despite the opposition of Eurosceptic ministers.

    According to the Eurosceptics, Clark's intervention had been "licensed" by Downing Street. Meanwhile, the government itself denies that and calls it "absolute nonsense."

    David Jones, a former Brexit minister, was quoted by The Daily Telegraph as saying: "There's no doubt Greg Clark has been licensed to say what he has said by No. 10. They ought to understand that the customs partnership is dead and finished and they should give up."

    READ MORE: UK Prime Minister Signals Determination to Leave EU Customs Union Post-Brexit

    European Union flags in front of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels. (File)
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    EU Commission Urges Belgium to Grant Citizenship to Bloc's Staff After Brexit
    Clark also proposed that a transition period on a customs union with the EU could be extended until 2024. He suggests that 3,500 jobs at Toyota could be at risk if the Prime Minister agrees with the plans of her Cabinet and puts an end to the customs partnership with the EU.

    At the same time, Eurosceptic ministers say that it's time to continue with a true Brexit.

    The UK is currently negotiating the Brexit deal with the EU. If at least one of the issues isn't resolved by the March 2019 Brexit talks deadline, it is likely that UK will part ways with the EU through a no-deal scenario, which may make reaching trade agreements between the two more problematic, if not impossible.

    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
