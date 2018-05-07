Register
16:44 GMT +307 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party leaves after voting at a polling station in Islington, London, Britain, June 8, 2017.

    Fear of Corbyn Gov't Nationalizing Economy Prompts EU's Hard Line on UK - Report

    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 23

    Concerns over Jeremy Corbyn one day ahead of the British cabinet meeting have reportedly prompted the EU to stick to a firm stance in Brexit negotiations.

    Uncertainty over Labour’s economic policies are the main reason for the EU’s insistence on a tough so-called "level playing field mechanism" in a future deal after Britain leaves the bloc, The Times cited senior European officials as saying.

    The stance was revealed right after the Tory ranks split over the would-be customs arrangement between Britain and the EU in the post-Brexit period. Meanwhile, European governments are voicing increased concerns over the prospect of state subsidies and possible nationalizations if Corbyn rises to power.

    Two people wait to get into the Russian Embassy as a man works to untangle the national flag flown from the Russian Embassy, after it became entangled on its staff at the embassy in London, Wednesday, March 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Russian Embassy in UK Responds to Claims About Moscow's Bots Supporting Corbyn

    EU law notably prohibits state aid for industry, defining it as "an advantage in any form whatsoever conferred on a selective basis to undertakings by national public authorities."  Speaking about Labour’s future, the sources expressed certainty that  the Conservatives are not expected to orchestrate the Brexit and post-Brexit deal till the end:

    "The idea that Conservatives would legislate a race to the bottom is a myth and no one really believes it, even if some Tories have helped create it. The real fear is state subsidies under a Jeremy Corbyn government," a senior Brussels source involved in Brexit negotiations said. "British policy has remained unchanged for generations but now there is a real chance of a left-wing government reversing it. We have to protect ourselves and the single market."

    Although Corbyn has changed his position to back Britain being part of a customs union, which will allow it to avoid customs checks and multiple lines at the border, he remains strictly opposed to the single market or EEA membership, which is obviously worrisome for EU member states.

    For the time being, Prime Minister Theresa May’s focus has been on trying to establish a close customs relationship with the EU. However, the strongly pro-European upper house of Parliament is expected on Tuesday to look into changes to the EU. A withdrawal bill would establish even closer economic ties between the post-Brexit UK and the remaining bloc members.

    Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn shares a joke with Jennie Formby on day two of the annual Labour party conference in Brighton. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / LEON NEAL
    Web Mocks 'Russian-Bots-for-Corbyn' Story as Labour Set to Win Local Elections

    Amid the afore-mentioned fears, the EU is adopting a damage-control strategy, which includes a "non-regression clause," which essentially incorporates Margaret Thatcher’s privatization and free market policies into the Brexit deal. Separately, the bloc demands a mechanism that would hit Britain with hard trade tariffs, compensation fees and introduce measures to restrict Britain’s air traffic should the UK pursue a policy that subsidizes industries.

    READ MORE: Irish Government Warns '50 Days' to Save Brexit Border Negotiations

    The UK is in ongoing talks over the Brexit deal with the EU and has reached a deadlock over the Irish border issue. Their previous proposals were flatly refuted by the EU and their next one is due to be debated in June 2018. If this isn't resolved by the Brexit talks deadline in March 2019, then chances are that the UK will split with the EU through the no-deal scenario, which may make reaching trade agreements between the two far more difficult.

    Related:

    UK PM May Slammed for Silencing Eurosceptics Amid Brexit Talks
    UK Prime Minister Signals Determination to Leave EU Customs Union Post-Brexit
    MEP Predicts UK PM May's 'Unstable' Gov't Collapse Before Brexit
    UK Gov't Heading for 'Brick Wall' Over Post-Brexit 'Customs Partnership' With EU
    Tories Avoid Defeat in Local Elections as Key Brexit Test Looms
    Tags:
    Labour leader, Tories, trade deal, negotiations, Brexit, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse