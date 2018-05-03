Irish Government Warns '50 Days' to Save Brexit Border Negotiations

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has claimed his country is negotiating from a position of strength due to its backing from the remaining 26 member-states of the European Union.

The Irish government has warned the inconsistency from the British government is threatening the entire Brexit negotiation process between London and Europe with collapse within less than two months according to British media reports. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has consistently warned that if talks between the two sides produce a hard border with Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, with the backing of the other EU member states will veto the final agreement.

In an interview with British media, the deputy Irish Prime Minister Simon Coveney denied the accusations of voices such as the DUP in Britain that Dublin was seeking to use the Brexit process reunify the island of Ireland by causing a break between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

"That may be a legitimate fear that some people have, but can I honestly say that we have no agenda that is about changing the constitutional relationships between Ireland and Britain or Northern Ireland and Ireland. We have a rule book that determines the future of Northern Ireland, it's called the Good Friday Agreement."

Mr. Coveney insisted, despite his government's threats to veto an agreement, that a successfully negotiated deal remains the preferable outcome for the Republic of Ireland.

"If they fail, the two countries that will suffer the most will be Britain and Ireland," he said.

