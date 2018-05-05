MEP Predicts UK PM May's 'Unstable' Gov't Collapse Before Brexit

In order to secure the deal on Brexit with the EU, the UK must first come up with a solution to the Irish border problem and so far Theresa May's government has not been particularly successful in the endeavor.

Gabriele Zimmer, a member of the European Parliament responsible for Brexit negotiations, has expressed her concern about the stability of the UK government under Theresa May's guidance, reports Business Insider. She brought up the recent unexpected resignation of Amber Rudd (who was replaced by Sajid Javidg) as an example.

"We need more clarification and clear answers. It's not just the government that is unstable — it's the whole environment," she said.

Gabriele Zimmer also noted that so far the UK had failed to suggest a fitting solution to the Irish border problem and that it could potentially lead to a no-deal scenario for Brexit. According to her, that promises nothing good for British conservatives.

She also rebuffed Brexit Secretary David Davis' words on a possible UK-EU trade deal being reached prior to March 2019, when Brexit talks are scheduled to finish. Zimmer is confident that the fact the border issue is taking so long to solve shows that it is an unlikely scenario.

"If by June the British side does not have a concrete proposal that can be discussed in the European Parliament and put on the table at the Council summit, then I don't know how we could possibly even have the main points of a free trade agreement by March next year. It's an illusion," she said.

The UK is currently negotiating the Brexit deal with the EU and has reached an impasse over the Irish border issue, trying to avoid a hard border scenario. Their previous proposals were declined and their next one is slated for June 2018. If at least one of these issues isn't resolved by the Brexit talks deadline in March 2019 then it is likely that UK will part ways with the EU through the no-deal scenario, which may make reaching trade agreements between the two more difficult, if not impossible.