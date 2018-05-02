Register
18:47 GMT +302 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Human trafficking

    Damning Report Exposes UK Gov't Failure to Tackle Modern Slavery

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Britain is failing to fight the scourge of modern slavery because the Home Office does not understand the crime, the perpetrators, or victims, a parliamentary committee said.

    The government in the UK does not know how much public money is being spent on tackling modern slavery and wouldn't even know if it was doing a good job because there is no data or strategy behind the Modern Slavery Act, according to a damning report published by the Public Accounts Committee.

    "This crime is complex and a piecemeal approach will not cut it," MP Meg Hilliar, chair of the committee said, calling for British government to "get a grip on what works and what doesn't."

    "Government cannot hope to target resources in an effective manner until it properly understands the scale and nature of the challenge," Meg Hilliar said.

    Victims caught up in human trafficking and modern slavery are left waiting for too long to find out whether they will be indeed treated as a victim of modern slavery. The Home Office does not know what happens to victims once they have gone through the system, or indeed if they have been trafficked again.

    READ MORE: 'We Can't Fail Victims' UK Gov't Must Extend Help to Slavery Survivors

    "Victims of modern slavery can face unimaginable horrors but the government's good intentions have yet to result in coherent action to help them," Meg Hilliar said.

    Written evidence submitted to the committee included a letter from the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) expressing concerns about the increase in unregistered hand car washes [HCWs] operating on garage forecourts.

    READ MORE: Reality of Modern Slavery: 'Trafficked to Wash British Cars in Plain Sight'

    "There are estimated to be more than 20,000 unregistered HCWs in the UK accounting for over 80 percent of the UK car wash industry by volume, and these car washes are often controlled by gangmasters, in many cases employing modern slaves." The letter says, adding "recent evidence now firmly pointing to HCWs as being rife with criminal gangs which thrive on these very activities."

    The government estimates at least 13,000 people are enslaved in the UK, however its feared that number could be the tip of the iceberg.

    READ MORE: Family 'Devastated' after Man Lived & Died as a Modern Slave in London

    One in Four Victims of Modern Slavery are Pregnant, Report
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Pregnant Victims of Modern Slavery left 'Isolated' in London - Charity
    "The Home Office has no means of monitoring progress or knowing if its Modern Slavery Strategy is working and achieving value for money." The report concludes.

    Britain passed the Modern Slavery Act in 2015, the first of its kind in Europe to tackle human trafficking and modern slavery. The Act included a clause compelling businesses to publish what they are doing to eradicate slavery from their supply chains. However, the report by the parliamentary accounts committee suggests business "compliance with supply chains legislation is dismal."

    READ MORE: British Businesses Must Do More to Stamp Out Slavery from Supply Chains

    However this report suggests the Modern Slavery Act may be enshrined into British law, but the law in Britain falls short in helping victims rebuild their lives, or worse, prevent them from be trafficked and exploited again. 

    Related:

    'Dire' Specialist Support for UK Child Victims of Slavery, Charity Tells Sputnik
    Allowance Cut for UK Slavery Victims Amid Calls for New Law to Protect Survivors
    Report Calls Out British Companies for Not Complying With Modern Slavery Law
    Tags:
    global conflict, exploitation, modern slavery, human trafficking, slavery, human rights, Great Britain, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse