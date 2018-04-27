Register
23:27 GMT +327 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German army soldiers load a Leopard 2 tank onto a truck at the Sestokai railway station some 175 kms (109 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

    Germany's SPD Party Out of Touch With Defense Issues - AfD speaker

    © AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The politicians of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), which is part of the ruling coalition, have "lost professionalism" on defense issues, while Germany needs to respect its engagements within NATO, Jens Kestner, the defense spokesman for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik.

    German media reported earlier this week that the country's government was planning to supply the German Armed Forces with new weapons. German parliament's military commissioner Hans-Peter Bartels said in February that the budget cuts led to German armed forces seriously lacking both in personnel and in equipment, with the latter often outdated or not even fully operational.

    "Basically, we consider that the SPD politicians in the coalition are not sufficiently familiar with military matters. They touch the surface but have lost the professionalism in defense issues that existed in the days of late Chancellor Helmut Schmidt," Kestner said.

    READ MORE: Germany Plans to Spend €450 Million for Army Modernization — Drop in the Ocean?

    According to the AfD politician, the SPD, which is currently part of the ruling coalition with the CDU/CSU conservatives, does not have any military experts. The lack of expertise would explain the concerns expressed by former Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, an SPD member, over the military spending increase, Kestner added.

    Last year, Gabriel stressed that NATO's defense spending target of 2 percent of the GDP for all the alliance members was a goal to aspire to rather than a rigid rule. The remark was made amid US President Donald Trump's push for alliance members to spend their fair share on defense.

    German soldiers (Bundeswehr) are pictured at a training area on August 9, 2016 in Ohrdruf
    © AFP 2018 / Martin Schutt / dpa
    'Merkel Responsible for Terrible Condition of Germany's Military' - Lawmaker
    NATO estimated in March that Germany spent 1.24 percent of its GDP on defense in 2017. The same report showed that only the United States, Greece, the United Kingdom and Estonia met the target, while Poland was very close with 1.99 percent of its GDP spent on defense.

    "It is not only a matter of money and equipment. It is a question of decision-making, respect and weight within NATO. Germany is not listened to by its partners," Kestner said.

    The AfD spokesman added that Germany was "barely relevant" in EU defense.

    "We don’t play at the level of France or the United Kingdom, so Germany needs to catch up and respect its engagements vis-a-vis NATO," Kestner said.

    German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, who belongs to the CDU, is moving in the right direction, but these efforts are not enough, according to Kestner.

    "What Mrs von der Leyen does is applying cosmetics to a terrible situation of the army! She has been in the position of defense minister for years, she has no excuses," the German lawmaker said.

    READ MORE: Bundeswehr 'Confidence' in Government 'Dangerously Undermined' — Sen. Officer

    Kestner stressed that Germany should work on new weapon systems, including drones, support its own exporters and strengthen the country's arms industry.

    The defense spending draft proposed in January foresees a defense budget of 42.4 billion euros, or about $51 billion, for 2021, which is an increase from 37 billion euros in 2017. Nevertheless, this is likely to fall short of the 2-percent target.

    Earlier this day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived at NATO's Brussels headquarters, where he is expected to reiterate Washington's message on the importance of military spending.

    READ MORE: Germany's Tornado Jets Still Can't Fly at Night

    Related:

    Berlin to Accept Refugees Even After Latest 10,000 'Exception' - AfD Co-Chair
    Millions of Germans in Poverty While Islamists are Paid Thousands of Euros – AfD
    AfD Lawmaker Hails Berlin's Non-Participation in Syria Strike
    Merkel Refused to Join Military Action in Syria Over Public Backlash - AfD
    Tags:
    defence sector, Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), NATO, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-In
    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse