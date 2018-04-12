Register
03:24 GMT +312 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Luftwaffe (German Air Force), Panavia Tornado IDS aircraft

    Germany’s Tornado Jets Still Can’t Fly at Night

    © Wikipedia
    Europe
    Get short URL
    162

    Germany’s Panavia Tornado jets are not ready for combat in after-dark scenarios. The problem? The pilots can’t see. Worse yet, night vision goggles won’t work as a substitute since the lights in the aircraft’s cockpit would be blinding to pilots wearing them.

    The aircraft aren't expected to be night-ready until after 2018. German defense officials blamed the delay on a staffing shortage at the government office charged with certifying the technology as ready for deployment.

    Media reports in January 2016 stated that the five German Tornados tasked with reconnaissance over Syria and Iraq as part of the US-led coalition against Daesh were unable to fly at night. Then, a photograph emerged showing a pilot in a Tornado cockpit wearing light amplification goggles. The issue was considered at least partially resolved. 

    A German Defense Ministry spokesperson told AFP at that time that they hoped to resolve the issue in just two weeks.

    A 'Tornado' aircraft ' of the German Air Force photographed at the airbase in Jagel, Germany
    © AP Photo/ Carsten Rehder
    Russian Aircraft 'Regularly Escorting' German Tornado Jets in Syria

    Tobias Lindner, a Green Party member of Germany's Parliament on a committee that oversees the military, told Defense News, "The problems with the Tornadoes' night-vision capability have been known for a long time… the Defense Ministry is unable to get these kinds of problems under control."

    The Tornado aircraft were developed jointly by Italy, the United Kingdom and West Germany during the Cold War, but new ones have not been produced since 1998. Germany's Tornados hold a particularly important role, however: they're tasked with deploying America's nuclear weapons for NATO in the event of a conflict of that nature. However, Germany's planes never received the crucial overhaul given to the British Royal Air Force's Tornados, which included night vision devices. 

    Boeing P-8A Poseidon
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / aceebee / Boeing P-8A Poseidon
    Twitter Users Mock NATO Plane Drawing 'Phallic Symbol' Near Syria Amid Tensions (PHOTO)

    On March 31 of this year, news emerged about a confidential report from the German Defense Ministry that stated that the German Tornadoes were incapable of joining further NATO missions. They had been doing surveillance missions over Syria, but as they do not possess an encrypted communication system, all the intelligence the planes gather remains vulnerable to interception.

    Germany is currently in the market for new fighter jets, but as Sputnik previously reported, infighting among German leaders over who to purchase the jets is fierce, even likely responsible for the firing of the head of the air force, Lt. Gen. Karl Müllner. Müllner repeatedly expressed a desire to acquire US F-35s despite being repeatedly told not to say so by his boss, Defense Minister Christian Thiels.

    Related:

    German Air Force Involvement in Anti-ISIL Operations in Syria is Risky
    'Billions for Defense': German Government Plans to Increase Its Military Budget
    German Military Pilots Will Reportedly Use Civil Helicopters for Training
    German Military Plays Important Role in US-Led Coalition - Berlin
    Incirlik Crisis: Are German Armed Forces Really Planning to Leave Military Base?
    Tags:
    NATO, Syria, Germany, Luftwaffe, NATO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse