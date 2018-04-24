Register
16:54 GMT +324 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mountain infantry soldiers stand in front of a troops transporter Boxer after an exercise of the mountain infantry brigade 23 of the German Bundeswehr near the Bavarian village Bad Reichenhall, southern Germany, on March 23, 2016

    Germany Plans to Spend €450 Million for Army Modernization - Drop in the Ocean?

    © AFP 2018 / CHRISTOF STACHE
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Bundeswehr Lieutenant Colonel Jürgen Rose commented on Berlin's large-scale plans to update its military, saying that a sharp increase in defense spending doesn't guarantee any positive changes in the near future.

    Germany plans to spend hundreds of millions of euros on new weapons, a move that has long been mulled by the country's government amid a shortage of military equipment.

    "Pumping vast financial resources into [Germany's] defense budget won't bring any fundamental improvement, at least in the short run," German military analyst Jürgen Rose told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Germany's Tornado Jets Still Can't Fly at Night

    In his opinion, even if the Ministry of Defense would have access to this money, it would not be able to spend it, because such spending can be done only after much planning and discussion.

    "A whole staff of officers and defense officials in the Ministry of Defense have to work out exactly what for and when this money should be spent. And that must be approved on different hierarchical levels. If there is consensus within the ministry and the minister approves it, then it goes to the defense committee and must be discussed and approved all over again," Rose said.

    Common EU Army: Possible Solution?

    Rose believes that the problems Germany is facing in the military field must be resolved at the European level, rather than on the national level in the Bundeswehr.

    In particular, he referred to the idea of a common European army, which was approved in autumn 2017.

    "One should take steps to gradually abolish national armies in favor of a European army. The EU has more soldiers than the United States […]. So, we could spend significantly less money on the military, if we would do the spending properly."

    450 Million Euros for Modernization

    Earlier, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported that the Bundeswehr intends to spend more than €450 million on the modernization of its armed forces in 2018 alone.

    READ MORE: AfD Slams Defense Minister's 'Wrong Priorities' for Germany's Armed Forces

    The German army has been repeatedly said to be suffering equipment and staff shortages.

    Among other things, the Bundeswehr is to receive new rocket launchers, rescue helicopters and transport aircraft. The list, among many other things, also includes a leasing contract for Israeli Heron TP drones.

    Related:

    Bundeswehr Overwhelmed by Missions From Africa to Afghanistan – Retired Officer
    German MP on Bundeswehr’s Underage Soldiers: ‘Army is Not a Playground’
    Dishonorable Conduct: Sexual Harassment in German Bundeswehr Climbing
    Over Half of Bundeswehr's Leopard 2 Tanks Not Operational
    Tags:
    equipment, military spending, army, modernization, Bundeswehr, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ready to Roll
    Vintage Car Rally in Moscow
    S-Ugly Duckling
    Ugly Duckling
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse