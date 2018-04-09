Register
16:48 GMT +309 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 9, 2018

    China Advocates Objective Investigation Into Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria

    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 50

    BEIJING (Sputnik) – China is calling for a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the alleged chemical attack in the Syrian town of Duma, Spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang said on Monday.

    "We oppose any use of chemical weapons by any country or individual under any pretext. Regardless of where and when chemical weapons were used, such actions are unacceptable. Concerning the recent incident in Syria, we are calling for a comprehensive, impartial and fair investigation," Geng told a briefing, asked about China’s stance in the UN Security Council on the issue.

    Geng said that China supported the key role of the UN Security Council and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in settling the Syrian chemical issue.

    "We also hope that all the parties will demonstrate a constructive approach and promote a solution of the issue via consultations, as well as stimulate efforts toward a political solution to the Syrian crisis," the spokesman added.

    Earlier in the day, nine out of 15 members of the UN Security Council urged for the convocation of an emergency meeting to discuss reports about the alleged attack in Duma, which reportedly killed dozens of people on Saturday. Russia is convening a separate meeting of the UN Security Council later in the day to discuss threats to international peace and security.

    READ MORE: Red Crescent Found No Trace of Chemical Weapons in Syria's Douma — Doctor

    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends a news conference with Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (not pictured) in Budapest, Hungary, March 2, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ Bernadett Szabo
    Johnson Calls for Urgent Probe Into Reports on Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria
    On April 7, several media outlets, citing Syrian militants, accused Damascus of using chemical weapons in Duma. US President Donald Trump accused Russia and Iran of supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad and therefore being responsible for the alleged attack.

    Syria’s SANA news agency reported, quoting Syrian officials, that these allegations were merely a provocation by the Jaish al-Islam group and other militants to prevent the advance of the Syrian government’s army.

    READ MORE: OPCW Made Preliminary Analysis of Allegations of Chemical Attack in Douma, Syria

    The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation has refuted the reports about the use of chemical weapons in Syria and expressed its readiness to deploy chemical protection specialists after the full liberation of the area to prove the fabricated nature of these statements. The head of the center has characterized the allegations as an attempt to hinder the process of withdrawing Jaish al-Islam militants from Duma.

    Related:

    US Senator Wants to Sanction Russia, Iran Over Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria
    Paris: Macron, Trump Exchange Data 'Confirming' Chemical Weapons Use in Douma
    Russian Military Reports No Chemical Weapons Used in Vicinity of Syria's Douma
    Tags:
    chemical attack, investigation, China, Douma, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Google It
    Google It
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse