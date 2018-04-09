Register
09 April 2018
    OPCW Made Preliminary Analysis of Allegations of Chemical Attack in Douma, Syria

    © East News/ Peter Dejong
    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said Monday it had made a preliminary analysis of the reports of an alleged chemical attack in Syria’s Douma and its Fact-Finding Mission was gathering further information to establish whether chemical weapons were used.

    "The OPCW Situation Centre has been closely monitoring the incident and made a preliminary analysis of the reports of the alleged use of chemical weapons immediately after they were issued. The Fact Finding Mission (FFM) is in the process of gathering further information from all available sources to establish whether chemical weapons were used. The FFM will report its findings to States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention," the statement read.

    On Saturday, several media outlets, citing Syrian militants, accused Damascus of using chemical weapons in the city of Douma in Syria's Eastern Ghouta. US President Donald Trump’s Security Advisor Tom Bossert said on Sunday that he did not rule out military actions against the Syrian government in connection with the reports. At the same time, Trump accused Russia and Iran of supporting Syrian leader Bashar Assad.

    An aid convoy of food and medical supplies reaches the rebel-held besieged Syrian town of Douma, Damascus, Syria May 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Red Crescent Found No Trace of Chemical Weapons in Syria's Douma When Examining Patients in January – Doctor
    Also earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation refuted reports about the use of a chlorine bomb in Syria's Douma, adding that Russia was ready to send its specialists to collect data that would confirm the fabricated nature of the statements.

    READ MORE: Russian MoD: Two Israeli Warplanes Attacked Syrian Airbase

    Russian Foreign Ministry said that the information attacks about the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government forces were aimed at covering up terrorists and justifying possible external military action. The ministry warned against any military action based on far-fetched and fabricated reports, adding that it might have severe consequences.

    Tags:
    attack, chemical weapons, Eastern Ghouta, Douma, Syria
