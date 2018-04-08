Register
15:06 GMT +308 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers secure the crime scene after a car crashed into a group of people leaving several dead in Muenster, Germany, Saturday, April 7, 2018.

    Lone Attacker Behind Muenster Ramming, No Terrorist Trace - Interior Minister

    © AP Photo/ Ferdinand Ostrop
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The recent ramming attack in Germany's Muenster came two years after 24-year-old Tunisian national Anis Amri drove a truck into people at a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 and injuring almost 50.

    German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said to NTV channel on Sunday that the ramming in the town of Muenster is not terror-related, adding that there was evidence that the attacker acted alone. Still, he stressed that the attack should be thoroughly investigated.

    The police have discovered a moulage of the AK-47 rifle and fireworks at the house of the 48-year-old perpetrator of the ramming attack that occurred in Germany's Muenster yesterday, a joint statement issued by the city's Prosecutor's Office and the police says.

    "There is still no information about the potential motive behind the crime. The comprehensive investigation is ongoing…" the statement reads.

    It also adds that "an unusable AK-47 rifle" and fireworks had been found during the search operation at the perpetrator's house, while another batch of detonators and a gun were found in the van that was used in the attack.

    A van rammed into a group of seated people at Kiepenkerl cafe in the western Germany town of Muenster on April 7 at 3:30 p.m. local time, killing two — a 51-year-old woman and 65 year-old-man and injuring 20. The perpetrator killed himself upon performing the attack.

    READ MORE: Top 5 Latest Ramming Incidents in Europe (PHOTOS)

    Woman hit by police car during Stephon Clark protest in Sacramento, US
    © Twitter/Guy Danilowitz
    WATCH: California Sheriff Rams Car Into Protester During Stephon Clark Vigil
    Following the incident, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia said there was no indication that the attack was linked to Islamic terrorism.

    According to the German Bild outlet, the perpetrator was a 48-year-old mentally unstable citizen of Germany, who had had no previous conviction, though he had already performed suicide attempts.

    The police have preserved a cordon in the area, while investigators are still collecting the evidence.

    Related:

    2 Reportedly Arrested After Car Attempts to Ram Into Soldiers in France (PHOTO)
    UK Schools on Lockdown Over Ramming Threats - Local Police
    German Defense Minister Says ‘Be Patient’ as Berlin Ramps up Afghan Deployment
    Tags:
    ramming, AK-47, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Google It
    Google It
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse