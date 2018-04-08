Lone Attacker Behind Muenster Ramming, No Terrorist Trace - Interior Minister

The recent ramming attack in Germany's Muenster came two years after 24-year-old Tunisian national Anis Amri drove a truck into people at a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 and injuring almost 50.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said to NTV channel on Sunday that the ramming in the town of Muenster is not terror-related, adding that there was evidence that the attacker acted alone. Still, he stressed that the attack should be thoroughly investigated.

The police have discovered a moulage of the AK-47 rifle and fireworks at the house of the 48-year-old perpetrator of the ramming attack that occurred in Germany's Muenster yesterday, a joint statement issued by the city's Prosecutor's Office and the police says.

"There is still no information about the potential motive behind the crime. The comprehensive investigation is ongoing…" the statement reads.

It also adds that "an unusable AK-47 rifle" and fireworks had been found during the search operation at the perpetrator's house, while another batch of detonators and a gun were found in the van that was used in the attack.

A van rammed into a group of seated people at Kiepenkerl cafe in the western Germany town of Muenster on April 7 at 3:30 p.m. local time, killing two — a 51-year-old woman and 65 year-old-man and injuring 20. The perpetrator killed himself upon performing the attack.

Following the incident, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia said there was no indication that the attack was linked to Islamic terrorism.

According to the German Bild outlet, the perpetrator was a 48-year-old mentally unstable citizen of Germany, who had had no previous conviction, though he had already performed suicide attempts.

The police have preserved a cordon in the area, while investigators are still collecting the evidence.