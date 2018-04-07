3 Dead, Up to 50 Wounded in Van Ramming Incident in Germany's Munster - Reports

The police are considering the incident to be an attack, according to media reports.

A car drove into pedestrians in Germany's western town of Munster, leaving several people dead and injured, according to Spiegel Online news outlet.

Police have rushed to the scene and have asked people to avoid the area.

#Kiepenkerl Es gibt Tote und Verletzte. Bitte den Bereich meiden. Mehr Infomationen gibt es hier. Wir sind vor Ort — Polizei NRW MS (@Polizei_nrw_ms) 7 апреля 2018 г.

The Focus newspaper said that three people were killed and 30 others wounded. Westfälische Nachrichten news outlet reported citing a fire brigade's spokesman that 50 people have been affected.

Fire brigades, rescue and police teams have rushed to the scene.

Images of the attack have appeared on Twitter.

It was not clear whether the incident was an attack, the media said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW