Poisoned Skripals' Last Restaurant Order 'Classified' by UK, Niece Outraged

Victoria Skripal, the niece of the former Russian intelligence officer poisoned in Salisbury, England, has given her thoughts on the incident during an interview with Russia's Channel One TV network.

The niece of Sergei Skripal referred to the Salisbury pizzeria where her uncle and his daughter were found by policemen after the March 4 incident. She pointed out that the two ordered fugu fish, a dish that should be carefully prepared to avoid a lethal poisoning.

"Is it difficult to obtain an account and see what people ordered at the restaurant? For some reason this information is classified. Did they eat some unknown dish that you cannot eat? Or is it forbidden in England?" Victoria Skripal said.

She also noted that the story of the Skripals being poisoned by a nerve agent from the door of Skripal's house holds no water. According to her, police conducted a search in Skripal's house, where she said lived "two cats and two guinea pigs."

She said that the neighbors saw one of the cats running away from the house after the Skripals' poisoning. "If the Novichok* is used for poisoning, why did the animals survive?" she added.

Earlier, Victoria told Russia's Rossiya 24 TV Channel that she wants to fly to London to take Yulia Skripal to Russia.

"As far as Sergei Viktorovich [Skripal] is concerned, everything is much more complicated there. So right now I will keep neutrality both towards the UK and us," she pointed out.

When asked whether Yulia Skripal was involved in politics, Victoria said that "there was no political component in her life."

Victoria added that she communicated with her uncle two weeks before the Salisbury incident, learning about his and his daughter being poisoned from media outlets at 18:00 Moscow time (15-00 GMT).

On Wednesday, the Russian Embassy in Britain said that the UK Foreign Office had refused to share with Moscow samples of the substance allegedly used in the Skripal poisoning, and failed to respond to Moscow's inquiries regarding Sergei Skripal's treatment.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Russia hadn't received the conclusions of the UK government laboratory in Porton Down on the Skripal case.

Her remarks came as Gary Aitkenhead, chief executive of the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down, said that they had not been able to prove that the nerve agent allegedly used in the Skripal poisoning was Russian in origin.

Relations between the UK and Russia have worsened significantly after British Prime Minister Theresa May blamed Russian for being behind the Skripals' poisoning.

May announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats as a punitive measure, in a move that was followed by similar decisions in the US, Canada and Ukraine, as well as about 20 European countries, which expelled more than 150 Russian diplomats.

Moscow responded in kind, also expelling Western diplomats and ordering the British Council to stop its activities in Russia. Moscow vehemently denies all the accusations over the Skripal case, calling for a joint investigation into the poisoning.

* a nerve agent commonly known as A-234