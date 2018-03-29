Yulia Skripal, Poisoned in UK, No Longer in Critical Condition - Reports

The news comes in the wake of reports that two police officers who were exposed to the nerve agent that had been used in the alleged poisoning of Russia's former GRU colonel were released from hospital.
Skripal and his daughter Yulia have been in hospital in critical condition since March 4. London believes that the Skripals were exposed to the A234 nerve agent, which UK experts have claimed is related to the Novichok-class nerve agents developed in the Soviet Union.
Russia, in turn, has strongly rejected the accusations and suggested helping in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was denied. In response, Moscow expelled UK diplomats and ordered the British Council to stop its activities in Russia.
