Yulia Skripal, Poisoned in UK, No Longer in Critical Condition - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Yulia Skripal, the daughter of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal who was poisoned in the United Kingdom, is no longer in a critical condition and "improving rapidly," the Sky News television channel reported Wednesday.

The news comes in the wake of reports that two police officers who were exposed to the nerve agent that had been used in the alleged poisoning of Russia's former GRU colonel were released from hospital.

READ MORE: Assange's Internet Ban May Be Linked to Skripal Case Tweets — Wikileaks Adviser

Skripal and his daughter Yulia have been in hospital in critical condition since March 4. London believes that the Skripals were exposed to the A234 nerve agent, which UK experts have claimed is related to the Novichok-class nerve agents developed in the Soviet Union.

After the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter, London accused Russia of orchestrating the attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats as a punitive measure. More than 25 other countries have decided to expel Russian diplomatic workers over the Skripal case.

Russia, in turn, has strongly rejected the accusations and suggested helping in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was denied. In response, Moscow expelled UK diplomats and ordered the British Council to stop its activities in Russia.