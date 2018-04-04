Register
21:42 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A police officer stands guard outside of the home of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury, Britain

    UK Refused to Provide Russia Samples of Nerve Agent Used to Poison Skripal

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1113

    The Russian embassy in the United Kingdom stated that the UK Foreign Office had refused to share with Russia the samples of the substance allegedly used for the Skripal's poisoning, along with the failure to respond Moscow's inquiries on his treatment.

    "There are discrepancies in UK statements that were made at different times. We have asked the UK Foreign Office for explanations as well as for the samples of the poisonous substance (the request was turned down). Until now, there is no response to our inquiries as to which treatment methods have been used by physicians. In other words, we can not directly make sure that our citizens are properly treated or whether the UK authorities have correctly established the poisonous substance. Among other things, it remains unclear why the policeman Nick Bailey has recovered, Yulia Skripal is recovering (if it is true), while Sergei Skripal is still unconscious," the embassy said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

    The statement follows the announcement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made earlier in the day, who has stated that Russia hadn't received the conclusions of the UK government laboratory in Porton Down on the Skripal case.

    READ MORE: West Uses Skripal Row to Boot Russia From Syrian Chemical Weapons Issue — Moscow

    The mentioned conclusions refer to April 3 report by DSTL chief executive Gary Aitkenhead, who said they had identified the nerve agent used to poison the Skripals, but have not verified the precise source.

    READ MORE: OPCW to Receive Results of Sample Analysis in Skripal Case by Next Week

    Sergei Skripal, a former Russian GRU colonel who then worked for UK intelligence, and his daughter Yulia, were found senseless on a bench in a shopping center in Salisbury. As the UK government has alleged, the Skripals were exposed to the A234 nerve agent, supposedly related to the Novichok-class nerve agents developed in the Soviet Union.

    Following the incident, British Prime Minister Theresa May called Russia "highly likely" responsible for the attack on the Skripals and expelled 23 Russian diplomats.

    Expressing their solidarity with the UK position on the issue, more than two dozen countries expelled more than 150 Russian diplomats over the Skripal case.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets people after visiting the scene where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found after they were poisoned with a nerve agent, in Salisbury, Britain March 15, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville/Pool
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets people after visiting the scene where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found after they were poisoned with a nerve agent, in Salisbury, Britain March 15, 2018

    Russia has denied any involvement in the incident and repeatedly offered assistance to conduct a joint investigation as per international law and requests samples of the chemical substance presumably used to poison the Skripals, but has been rejected.

    Apart from that, Russian officials have continuously pointed out that the United Kingdom has not offered evidence to support the allegations it made with respect to the poisoning incident.

    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    © Sputnik.
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats

    Tags:
    nerve agent, samples, poisoning, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse