19:43 GMT +329 March 2018
    Air France planes are parked on the tarmac of Charles de Gaulle airport on September 24, 2014 in Roissy during an Air France pilots strike

    Air France to Cancel Over 20% of Flights on Friday Due to Staff Strike

    PARIS (Sputnik) - Air France airline said in a press release on Thursday that it would cancel 24 percent of its flights on Friday due to another strike of the company's personnel, who demand a six-percent pay increase.

    "Due to several Air France staff unions call for strike on Friday 30 March 2018, our flight schedule will be disrupted. On 30 March 2018, we expect to operate 76% of our flight schedule," the press release said.

    According to the press release, the airline will operate 80 percent of its long-haul flights, 70 percent of its medium-haul flights to and from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, and 80 percent of short-haul flights to and from Paris-Orly airport and French regions.

    Air France planes are parked on the tarmac of Charles de Gaulle airport on September 24, 2014 in Roissy during an Air France pilots strike
    Air France Grounds Venezuela Flights Ahead of Controversial Vote
    As about one third of Air France pilots and 20 percent of ground staff are expected to take part in Friday's strike, the airline does not rule out further cancellations or last minutes delays, the press release added.

    The company also expressed its regret over the situation, stressing that it was making every effort to minimize the inconvenience the strike may cause to its customers.

    Friday's strike will be held at the behest of several trade unions representing French pilots, stewards, and other personnel. The Air France employees have long been demanding a pay raise of 6 percent as compensation for inflation, though the company has offered just a one-percent salary raise.

    Previous industrial actions were held by the unions on February 22 and March 23. However, the airline management did not offer any concrete response, according to the unions.

    flights suspension, strike, Air France, France
