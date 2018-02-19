Belgian Public Transport Drivers on Strike in Brussels - Trade Union

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - About 60 percent of public transport drivers in Brussels are engaged in a protest organized by local trade unions, a spokesperson of the CGSP trade union told Sputnik.

According to the General Central Office of Public Services (CGSP) official, the drivers are protesting against the safety situation, the lack of staff and poor technical conditions of public transport in the Belgian capital.

The CGSP spokesperson said that two of three Brussels' trade unions uniting the drivers of the Belgian capital were participating in the protest activities.

Due to the protest, the majority of metro lines, and half of all buses and tramway cars are not operating in Brussels. The traffic has been congested since 07:30.

#Belgium: Public transport unions to #strike in #Brussels on February 19 on bus, metro, tram networks; allot for disruptions — MAX Security (@MaxSecurityLTD) 18 февраля 2018 г.

​#Brussels traffic courtesy of short notice public transport strike. Tres jollie 😖 pic.twitter.com/J8u7XKlhBu

— Stavriana Kofteros (@Stavriana_K) 19 февраля 2018 г.

No agreement was reached at Friday morning's meeting between the General Confederation of Liberal Trade Unions of Belgium, CGSLB, and the management of the Brussels Intercommunal Transport Company, STIB, provoking the federation to organize interior awareness-building actions later Friday.