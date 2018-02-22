Air France Staff Strike Leaves 50% Flights in Paris Airport Canceled (VIDEO)

PARIS (Sputnik) - Pilots, flight attendants and navigation crews that work for French flag carrier Air France are striking on Thursday, demanding a salary raise, the company said in a press release.

"On Thursday 22 February 2018, Air France plans to operate 75% of its flights in view of an estimated 28% of staff planning to strike on this day," the press release read.

The industrial action left half of the long-duration flights departing from Charles-de-Gaulle Paris airport canceled along with 25 percent of medium-haul flights and 15 percent of short-haul flights.

VIDÉO — Les manifestants Air France s’approchent d’un terminal de l’aéroport CDC sous l’escorte des CRS pic.twitter.com/s1T9EaF4p9 — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) 22 февраля 2018 г.

On Wednesday, many labor unions — including SNPL and Spaf for pilots, SNPNC and UNSA-PNC for stewards — called for a strike. Air France employees are demanding a 6-percent salary increase, justifying this request by citing the company's good financial revenues.

DIRECT — Manifestation du personnel d’Air France à Charles de Gaulle. Tentative d'envahissement du Terminal 2 par les manifestants. RemyBuisine en direct. https://t.co/T57JGpLyx2 pic.twitter.com/s0eI3VxNHn — PetitBuzz 🐦 Geek, Buzz, Actu, Startup, Bons Plans (@petitbuzzblog) 22 февраля 2018 г.

The company's management has called the claims "unreasonable."