Air France Passenger Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Canadian Goose Bay (VIDEO)

MOSCOW, September 30 (Sputnik) — The Air France passenger plane en route from Paris to Los Angeles made an emergency landing in the Canadian town of Goose Bay on Saturday after one of its engines failed, local media reported.
According to the CBC broadcaster, one of the four engines of the Airbus A380, the largest passenger plane, failed over the Atlantic Ocean. The crew made a successful landing in the Canadian Goose Bay at 1:40 p.m. local time [16:40 GMT].
Just received this video from Kate Heath of Air France emergency landing in Goose Bay. #yyr #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/uVOl0wRmRs— Jacob Barker (@JacobBarkerCBC) September 30, 2017
The Air France company qualified the incident as serious and praised the way pilots and the crew coped with it.
All comments
Show new comments (0)