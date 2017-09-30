Air France Passenger Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Canadian Goose Bay (VIDEO)

The Air France passenger plane Airbus A380 made an emergency landing in Canada after its engine disintegrated over the Atlantic Ocean.

MOSCOW, September 30 (Sputnik) — The Air France passenger plane en route from Paris to Los Angeles made an emergency landing in the Canadian town of Goose Bay on Saturday after one of its engines failed, local media reported.

According to the CBC broadcaster, one of the four engines of the Airbus A380, the largest passenger plane, failed over the Atlantic Ocean. The crew made a successful landing in the Canadian Goose Bay at 1:40 p.m. local time [16:40 GMT].

The passengers of the plane posted photos of the damaged engine. According to one of them, the flight was going normal for the first six and a half hours, while after that "it felt like we had run into a jeep in the middle of 35,000 feet high," the broadcaster reported.

The Air France company qualified the incident as serious and praised the way pilots and the crew coped with it.